For anyone who watched your Los Angeles Lakers last season, it was fairly obvious which aging former All-NBA center between DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard had something left in the tank. And yet, the guy who was so ineffective a reeling L.A. team cut him in February is the one who inked a fresh veteran's minimum contract with a contender this summer. Jordan will back up reigning two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic on the Denver Nuggets. Former eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, on the other hand, remains a free agent as of this writing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO