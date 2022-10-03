ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Proposed Northampton County 2023 budget gives taxpayers a break

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, left, addresses attendees with Bowery Farming founder and CEO Irving Fain during the official opening of Bowery Farmings third commercial farm on May 26, 2022. On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, McClure unveiled his proposed 2023 budget Monday, a $544 million spending plan that would not raise property taxes. Joseph Scheller/The Morning Call/TNS

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure unveiled his proposed 2023 budget Monday, a $544.8 million spending plan that would not raise property taxes.

Under the proposal, the county millage rate would remain at 10.8 mills, the same as in 2022, a cut of 1 mill from 2021. That means an owner of a home assessed at $50,000 will pay the same $540 to the county. The figure excludes municipal and school property taxes.

McClure, who was reelected in November to his second term as executive — he previously served on council — said his budget priorities include:

  • Investing in more open space to combat what McClure called “warehouse proliferation” with increased area truck traffic. To date, he said, the county has invested $15 million in land preservation.
  • Funding improvements for county buildings.
  • Upgrading equipment used in elections with a focus on ensuring ballots can be counted “as quickly as possible.”
  • Improving equipment used by emergency radio responders.
  • Lowering debt service payments on long-term debt by $7.1 million.

McClure also proposes keeping approximately $30 million in reserve; he said the amount falls under accepted accounting principals and is below previous budgets that have held up to $60 million in surplus.

“Being a good steward of taxpayer funds is one of our administration’s crowing achievements,” McClure said during a news conference at the county council chambers in the government center in Easton. “We will continue on that path and push back against reckless spending.”

Asked to elaborate on excessive expenditures, McClure said he had no specific examples but that the county remains “on guard against reckless spending.” The executive opposed council’s proposals to obtain studies on operations at the Gracedale nursing home and overall employee compensation, calling the six-figure studies “a waste of taxpayer money.”

McClure also said personnel costs, pegged at $160.4 million in next year’s plan, makes up the largest part of the budget. It was $141.7 million this year, meaning the costs rose about 13%.

Council member John Goffredo, who attended the meeting with council President Lori Vargo Heffner and council member Thomas A. Giovanni, said a pay study could show compensation is lacking and “that could throw things out of whack” with the budget.

While he acknowledged a pay study wouldn’t come into play until the following year, Goffredo said the local lawmakers hear constantly from administrators about employees who depart for private-sector jobs.

“People are coming in here to say we are losing employees left and right,” he said.

Council must act on the budget on or before Dec. 17, county Fiscal Affairs Director Stephen Barron said. Hearings are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 9, except Oct. 19 and Nov. 2. For details, including agendas, go to county council’s website at northamptoncounty.org .

“It’s our task to go through this to see if his vision aligns with what we believe the county needs,” said Heffner, who also noted she was handed a copy of the 185-page budget during the news conference.

The proposed $544.8 million budget in operating and capital projects is down about $25.5 million from last year. Most of the decrease is due to one-time budget injections from federal pandemic relief, Barron said.

County taxes last went up in 2015 under then-Executive John Brown, who is one of nine council members.

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .

