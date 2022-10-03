ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
Davie County, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wfmynews2.com

Stolen gun, grams of multiple drugs found during car search in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested three people after finding handguns and drugs during a suspicious vehicle investigation at a business Wednesday. Officers spotted a car behind a business on Greensboro Road around a little after 5 p.m. During the investigation, officers seized:. two guns, including one...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged with trafficking heroin after guns and drugs seized from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in High Point: HPPD

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road, During the investigation into the vehicle, officers […]
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Man Arrested for Buchanan Road Shooting Death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the September 21 murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy