wfmynews2.com
Grandmother reacts after six-year-old caught in crossfire of Winston-Salem shooting
Police said a 6-year-old was shot at a playground Tuesday night. Officers said they want four juvenile suspects.
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office offering $10,000 for information about man found dead in burning camper
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a man who was killed in August. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 21, just before 10 p.m., someone driving by saw a camper on fire on St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury and called 911. Firefighters put […]
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
WXII 12
'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
Man arrested after assault with sword in High Point, victim in critical condition, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being attacked with a sword in High Point on Monday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 8:06 p.m., officers responded to East Fairfield Road when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon. […]
8-year-old girl shot in Winston-Salem on playground, suspects wanted, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, and police are looking for four suspects, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:10 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Peace Court and Hope lane. Patrol officers arrived and found an 8-year-old girl who had […]
1 shot in Greensboro on Rollins Street, taken to hospital, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a reported shooting on Thursday. Officers responded around 3:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Rollins Street when they were told about a gun being fired. A male victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. There is no […]
Juvenile detained in connection to deaths of 2 teens in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was detained on Wednesday afternoon in connection to the death of two teens in Orange County last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former Eastern Alamance High School student, and […]
wfmynews2.com
Stolen gun, grams of multiple drugs found during car search in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested three people after finding handguns and drugs during a suspicious vehicle investigation at a business Wednesday. Officers spotted a car behind a business on Greensboro Road around a little after 5 p.m. During the investigation, officers seized:. two guns, including one...
2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
wfmynews2.com
Authorities: 19-year-old charged with kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to Winston-Salem
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man from New York met a 13-year-old girl from Michigan online. The two hopped on a bus to Winston-Salem Monday.
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
Officer accused of fatally shooting dog in North Carolina
The Kitty Hawk Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a family’s dog over the weekend.
2 charged with trafficking heroin after guns and drugs seized from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in High Point: HPPD
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road, During the investigation into the vehicle, officers […]
WBTV
Rowan County man gets 10-year federal prison sentence on drug and gun charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man will serve 10 years in federal prison on drug and weapons convictions. Christopher Eudy pleaded guilty in United States District Court on Aug. 5, 2022, in a case that was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the...
abc45.com
Man Arrested for Buchanan Road Shooting Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the September 21 murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
WBTV
Mom: Son attacked, bullied at Statesville HS; police say 5 students could face charges
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after an alleged assault at Statesville High School, the mother of the teen injured is hoping students responsible are arrested. “Gut wrenching...heartbreaking,” said Aria McClain describing this week. She says her son, Camden McClain, was assaulted and bullied by classmates on Monday. “I...
abc45.com
Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
WBTV
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at West Iredell High School was arrested after she allegedly sent a nude image and sexually-explicit video of herself to a student. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report regarding the allegations on Sept. 22, and began an investigation.
