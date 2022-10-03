ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Large fire burns Saint Ann Hospital

ABILENE, Texas — Former Saint Ann Hospital which burned in 2017 fromarson caught fire again Thursday evening. Just after 7 o'clock Thursday evening, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1300 block of Cypress St. Although the fire back in 2017 was ruled...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
ABILENE, TX
LoneStar 92

An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.

The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
ABILENE, TX
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Construction causing road closures in Abilene on FM 89

ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.
ABILENE, TX
#Police Station#National Night Out#K9 Unit#Motor Officers#Bearcat#Apd Drone
ktxs.com

Anson police chief resigns, leaving some concerns

ABILENE, Texas — Anson police chief Coy Sanchez is out... resigning in the last few weeks. Anson city manager Ervin Campbell said Sanchez resigned for health reasons. While Anson has no chief, Campbell said there is a plan in place with four certified officers on duty. "During the day,...
ANSON, TX
ktxs.com

Fire breaks out at home in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson Police Department releases statement following resignation of chief

ANSON, Texas — The Anson Police Department has released a statement following the resignation of their Chief of Police, Coy Sanchez. According to a social media post, Sanchez resigned on September 21st, 2022. In the statement, the department said, "change is always controversial and can bring either good or bad effects, it is how those involved react and overcome the adversity as to the outcome of that change. I want to inform the citizens of Anson, that we at Anson Police Department, are continuing to serve our city with the best public safety and service that is possible."
ANSON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MIX 92-5

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

