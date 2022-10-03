Read full article on original website
Large fire burns Saint Ann Hospital
ABILENE, Texas — Former Saint Ann Hospital which burned in 2017 fromarson caught fire again Thursday evening. Just after 7 o'clock Thursday evening, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1300 block of Cypress St. Although the fire back in 2017 was ruled...
Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.
The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
Construction causing road closures in Abilene on FM 89
ABILENE, Texas — Robertson Drive and Arrowhead Drive at FM 89 in Abilene will be closed today and tomorrow for construction. The roads will be closed so contractors can pave the temporary widening for a phase of construction. A detour route for Robertson drive will be provided, and residents who live on both streets will still be able to access their driveways.
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
Anson police chief resigns, leaving some concerns
ABILENE, Texas — Anson police chief Coy Sanchez is out... resigning in the last few weeks. Anson city manager Ervin Campbell said Sanchez resigned for health reasons. While Anson has no chief, Campbell said there is a plan in place with four certified officers on duty. "During the day,...
Fire breaks out at home in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out at a home in the 400 Block of Meander in Abilene this afternoon. According to a press release, fire crews responded to the house fire to find heavy smoke and flames showing. The neighboring homes were able to be protected, and the fire was contained to the single home.
Anson Police Department releases statement following resignation of chief
ANSON, Texas — The Anson Police Department has released a statement following the resignation of their Chief of Police, Coy Sanchez. According to a social media post, Sanchez resigned on September 21st, 2022. In the statement, the department said, "change is always controversial and can bring either good or bad effects, it is how those involved react and overcome the adversity as to the outcome of that change. I want to inform the citizens of Anson, that we at Anson Police Department, are continuing to serve our city with the best public safety and service that is possible."
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
Recognize this couple? Abilene police search for man, woman wanted for questioning in vehicle theft
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is searching for a couple who may have connections to a September stolen vehicle case. APD posted still images from surveillance footage at an Abilene grocery store, of a man and woman. Police said they may have information regarding a stolen motorcycle, but did not say […]
City of Clyde to host first Oktoberfest, announces entertainment lineup
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Clyde is set to host its first ever Oktoberfest next weekend! This German-based festival will have food, entertainment, games, vendors, bouncy festival and more. With more than two dozen vendors next weekend, there will be no lack in choice-of-food, such as sweet apple strudels and brats with sauerkraut, […]
27-year-old Abilene man dies in single-vehicle crash on Judge Ely Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man is dead after a crash in north Abilene Thursday, Oct. 6. Abilene Police Department officers responded to a major motor vehicle collision at approximately 5:30 a.m. in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of North Judge Ely Boulevard. The driver of...
Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
Abilene’s Wylie community celebrates life of 23-year-old former WHS football star killed in Wyoming wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 23-year-old Cason Grant, who was best known as a former football captain for Wylie High School, was killed in a rollover crash in Converse County, Wyoming over the weekend. As his family prepares to lay the young man to rest, the Wylie community has displayed an incredible show of support towards […]
Abilene woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for involvement in January 6th Capitol breach
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman has been arrested for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Micki Larson-Olson, 53, of Abilene, was found guilty on September 29th, 2022 for unlawful entry onto public property in the District of Columbia.
