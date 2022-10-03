ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

National Archives alerted lawyers for Trump about missing letters with North Korean leader in May 2021, records show

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Democrats were already struggling in Florida. Then came Hurricane Ian.

Charlie Crist, whose career as a Republican ended with a hug from a Democratic president, may have seen his political fate sealed by another Democratic president complimenting his Republican rival. That’s the sentiment rolling through Democratic circles in Florida after President Joe Biden’s tour of the state’s storm-ravaged Gulf Coast,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KEYT

Here’s who is not eligible for Biden’s marijuana pardon

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he’s pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There’s historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
Portsmouth Herald

Kerr: Gen. Bolduc not the leader I thought he was. Hassan has record of accomplishment

When he previously campaigned for the U.S. Senate in 2020, I thought retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc seemed like an excellent candidate. I’m one of those people who like having lawmakers with a military background. That’s because these folks typically have a genuine appreciation of service and sacrifice, a tangible sense of honor, and a commitment to country over self. ...
MILITARY
KEYT

New Biden counterterror strategy puts limits on drone use

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally issued new guidance curtailing the use of armed drones outside of war zones as part of a new counterterrorism strategy that places a greater priority on protecting civilian lives. The new policies require presidential approval before a suspected terrorist is added to the U.S. government’s target list for potential lethal action such as drone strikes or special raids. That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the classified memoranda. The new guidance returns U.S. policies to where they were at the end of the Obama administration. It reverses former President Donald Trump’s more permissive rules that allowed lower-level officials more leeway when launching deadly strikes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Saturday marks Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 100th day in office. He has inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, and longstanding poverty. But one of his main foreign policy focuses since he took office June 30 has been rekindling U.S.-Philippines relations. Marcos Jr. is the namesake son of the dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising amid widespread human rights atrocities and plunder. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.
BUSINESS
Michigan Advance

Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8

Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Fbi#North Korean#Trump White House#Nara#Cnn
KEYT

Biden finalizes new rules for US drone strikes

President Joe Biden has signed a long-awaited classified policy tightening the rules for the CIA and the Pentagon to carry out deadly drone strikes and commando raids conducted outside of traditional war zones, US officials said on Friday. With only Iraq and Syria still considered by the US to be...
MILITARY
KEYT

Cambodian court sets massive fine for top opposition figure

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online interview after the polls that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing Cambodian People’s Party. He also alleged there was vote-buying and intimidation of voters. The court ordered Son Chhay to pay $750,000 in compensation to the governing party. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of the government.
WORLD
KEYT

Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge’s ruling was issued a day before the Postal Service on Friday announced plans to increase rates in 2023. Under the proposal, the cost of a forever stamp would increase by 3 cents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
KEYT

Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Austria’s president likely to be re-elected as ‘safe’ choice

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian voters will head to the polls Sunday in the first round of the country’s presidential election. The race is widely expected to hand incumbent President Alexander Van der Bellen a second term. The main question is whether his victory will come when the country holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday or if the election will go to a November runoff. Van der Bellen has held the Austrian presidency through a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He has pitched himself to voters as the stable option at a time of instability and has the implicit or explicit backing of most major parties.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy