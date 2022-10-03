ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been working to end animal cruelty and help pets in need. That’s why FOX 12 is teaming up with OHS for a Day of Giving. FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane...
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Rural home engulfed by flames before fire department arrival

The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist three adults who were displaced by the fire. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 6) at 12:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 3012 NW Eddy Rock Road in La Center. The reporting caller indicated that “the whole house is engulfed in fire.’’
LA CENTER, WA
Portland Tribune

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Vancouver, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
kptv.com

New Vancouver murals brightens Safe Stay Community

Mother of victim in deadly Old Town stabbing: ‘We need a mayor that cares’. New report allegations of sexual and emotional abuse widespread in women's soccer league. The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." 5 kids in Beaverton SD part...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies

OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXL

Vancouver Police Asking For Help To Solve Shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Police is asking for help to solve a shooting. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the intersection of NE 62nd and NE Fourth Plain on August 8th found a man shot several times. The man remains hospitalized. Detectives don’t have any suspects.
VANCOUVER, WA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges $42.4M Refinancing for Rose Villa in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ziegler has arranged a $42.4 million Cinderella bank placement, as well as a $7 million taxable revolving line of credit, for Rose Villa, a continuing care retirement community in Portland. Situated on 21.5 acres, the community currently features 261 independent living homes, 16 nursing beds and...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Rabbits#Humane Society#Clark County Animal#Hssw
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

FashioNXT returns showcasing designers from Portland and beyond

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – FashioNXT starts tomorrow, showcasing sixteen different designers from Portland and beyond; including two Project Runway winners! With the three-day event taking place at Union Tower, the founder and director of the show tells FOX 12′s Ayo Elise why it was important to bring the event to downtown Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Meghan Rapinoe speaks out against owner of Portland Timbers

Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms. Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy