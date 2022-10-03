Read full article on original website
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society Day of Giving
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been working to end animal cruelty and help pets in need. That’s why FOX 12 is teaming up with OHS for a Day of Giving. FOX 12's Day of Giving 2022 at the Oregon Humane...
ClarkCountyToday
Rural home engulfed by flames before fire department arrival
The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist three adults who were displaced by the fire. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 6) at 12:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 3012 NW Eddy Rock Road in La Center. The reporting caller indicated that “the whole house is engulfed in fire.’’
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
kptv.com
Nonprofit hosting ‘No more gun violence’ block party in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is hosting a “No more gun violence” block party in North Portland this weekend. It’s the last of the summer series of events hosted by The Next G, a group that helps young men in the community. “It’s very important...
kptv.com
New Vancouver murals brightens Safe Stay Community
Mother of victim in deadly Old Town stabbing: ‘We need a mayor that cares’. New report allegations of sexual and emotional abuse widespread in women's soccer league. The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." 5 kids in Beaverton SD part...
Chronicle
Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies
OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
KXL
Vancouver Police Asking For Help To Solve Shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Vancouver Police is asking for help to solve a shooting. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the intersection of NE 62nd and NE Fourth Plain on August 8th found a man shot several times. The man remains hospitalized. Detectives don’t have any suspects.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $42.4M Refinancing for Rose Villa in Portland, Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ziegler has arranged a $42.4 million Cinderella bank placement, as well as a $7 million taxable revolving line of credit, for Rose Villa, a continuing care retirement community in Portland. Situated on 21.5 acres, the community currently features 261 independent living homes, 16 nursing beds and...
kptv.com
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Settlement reached in fatal police shooting of Vancouver man
The City Council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a $725,000 settlement in the police shooting of a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis in April 2020.
kptv.com
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
kptv.com
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Vancouver school employee accused of videotaping females in locker room
The Clark County Sheriff's Office says a Vancouver Public Schools employee is accused of videotaping female students in the Alki Middle School locker room on Wednesday.
kptv.com
FashioNXT returns showcasing designers from Portland and beyond
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – FashioNXT starts tomorrow, showcasing sixteen different designers from Portland and beyond; including two Project Runway winners! With the three-day event taking place at Union Tower, the founder and director of the show tells FOX 12′s Ayo Elise why it was important to bring the event to downtown Portland.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
kptv.com
Meghan Rapinoe speaks out against owner of Portland Timbers
Vancouver district searching all schools after employee accused of recording girls in locker rooms. Security video shows woman enter Portland family's home, sleeping on child's bed. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
kptv.com
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Someone is dumping human waste on rural roads. Call it Multnomah County’s No. 2 problem.
On a pillar in the center of the Historic Springdale Pub hangs a poster for a most unusual outlaw. The person — no one knows if it’s a man, woman or maybe even multiple people — is wanted for what Multnomah County officials could call their No. 2 problem.
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
