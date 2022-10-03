ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thegreyhound.org

Recap: Action Bronson Concert at Hammerjacks

The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. The sun was going down behind the old brick building of the Hammerjacks in Baltimore as I waited in line to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Ivy Presents an Event with Erin Keane and D. Watkins – October 21

The Ivy is excited to present an event with the editor-in-chief of Salon, Erin Keane, and award-winning Baltimore author D. Watkins, in celebration of Erin’s memoir, Runaway: Notes on the Myths That Made Me! With a deft balance of journalistic digging, cultural criticism, and poetic reimagining, Keane pieces together the true story of her mother’s teenage years, questioning almost everything she’s been told about her parents and their relationship. Along the way, she also considers how pop culture has kept similar narratives alive in her.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Opera Baltimore to host concert and free festival ‘Opera on the Avenue’

Opera Baltimore will bring musical performances out into the community Saturday with their “Opera on the Avenue” festival and concert. The opera company is hosting the free festival with the Arch Social Community Network, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Black Arts District, and the No Boundaries Youth Organizers.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year

The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
tmpresale.com

All-Star Comedy Reunion in Baltimore, MD Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code

We have the latest most current All-Star Comedy Reunion presale code!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see All-Star Comedy Reunion ahead of the public. You won’t want to miss All-Star Comedy Reunion’s concert in Baltimore do you? We believe that tickets will sell fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets in advance of they become sold out.
BALTIMORE, MD
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Oyster Festival Celebrates 25 Years

A beloved community festival celebrates 25 years next weekend. The Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side hosts its annual Oyster Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is a celebration of local music and local food, featuring oysters served up in a variety of ways. The museum’s namesake, Captain Avery, made his living by oystering on the Bay and selling his oysters up in Baltimore. The Anne Arundel Watermen’s Association will bring the bivalves to you, serving up fresh Bay oysters raw with sauce or in a shooter.
SHADY SIDE, MD
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School

For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
BALTIMORE, MD

