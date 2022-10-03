Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
thegreyhound.org
Recap: Action Bronson Concert at Hammerjacks
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. The sun was going down behind the old brick building of the Hammerjacks in Baltimore as I waited in line to see...
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Ivy Presents an Event with Erin Keane and D. Watkins – October 21
The Ivy is excited to present an event with the editor-in-chief of Salon, Erin Keane, and award-winning Baltimore author D. Watkins, in celebration of Erin’s memoir, Runaway: Notes on the Myths That Made Me! With a deft balance of journalistic digging, cultural criticism, and poetic reimagining, Keane pieces together the true story of her mother’s teenage years, questioning almost everything she’s been told about her parents and their relationship. Along the way, she also considers how pop culture has kept similar narratives alive in her.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Opera Baltimore to host concert and free festival ‘Opera on the Avenue’
Opera Baltimore will bring musical performances out into the community Saturday with their “Opera on the Avenue” festival and concert. The opera company is hosting the free festival with the Arch Social Community Network, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Black Arts District, and the No Boundaries Youth Organizers.
severnaparkvoice.com
Baltimore Comic-Con Returns For 23rd Year
The Baltimore Comic-Con, which event organizers are dubbing as America’s greatest comic book convention, is slated to take place at the Baltimore Convention Center October 28-30. This year’s event marks the 23rd anniversary of the annual convention in Charm City. Around 200 of the biggest names in comics, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax Times
The Manhattans back at The Birchmere
Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member. It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back. “We’re...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Edgar Allan Poe Festival, Pigtown Festival, Greek Festival, and more.
Friday marks the 173rd anniversary of the death of Edgar Allan Poe, who holds a haunting place in the hearts of many Baltimoreans. Events across the city will pay tribute to the horror writer, who wrote many of his stories here and whose grave is in downtown Baltimore. Two Baltimore...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Abundance’ exhibit opens this weekend at the American Visionary Art Museum
At a time when many Americans are complaining about inflation and supply chain disruptions and generally not having enough of what they want, the American Visionary Art Museum is opening an exhibit about abundance, as seen by visionary artists both within its permanent collection and new to the museum. “ABUNDANCE:...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Q&A with Frederick writer Suzanne Feldman, author of ‘The Witch Bottle and Other Stories’
Suzanne Feldman’s award-winning new collection, “The Witch Bottle and Other Stories,” lays bare the complex lives of characters chasing dreams, redemption and belonging. The first two stories introduce us to visual artists scraping by in distressed Baltimore neighborhoods. Twenty-something, restless and driven, these female protagonists desperately want the recognition their work deserves. Opportunities arrive, but not without costs. Characters must consider what they’re willing to sacrifice to get ahead—their artistic ideals? Their self-respect?
RELATED PEOPLE
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: World Is Your Oyster Festival, Hops & Harvest, brisket at Clavel, and more
After a soggy week here in Baltimore, the sun is finally shining and it’s prime time to get out and enjoy the fruits of the culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week, from fall festivals to fun collaborations:. Openings & announcements. Happy anniversary...
tmpresale.com
All-Star Comedy Reunion in Baltimore, MD Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
We have the latest most current All-Star Comedy Reunion presale code!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see All-Star Comedy Reunion ahead of the public. You won’t want to miss All-Star Comedy Reunion’s concert in Baltimore do you? We believe that tickets will sell fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets in advance of they become sold out.
howafrica.com
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83
The former Shofer’s furniture warehouse at 836 Leadenhall St. will become the site of 165 market-rate apartments, under a plan presented Thursday by Workshop Development and Consolidated Equities Corporation. Several dozen South Baltimore residents gathered inside the century-old warehouse Thursday to learn about the proposed development, which will be...
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
Bay Weekly
Oyster Festival Celebrates 25 Years
A beloved community festival celebrates 25 years next weekend. The Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side hosts its annual Oyster Festival Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is a celebration of local music and local food, featuring oysters served up in a variety of ways. The museum’s namesake, Captain Avery, made his living by oystering on the Bay and selling his oysters up in Baltimore. The Anne Arundel Watermen’s Association will bring the bivalves to you, serving up fresh Bay oysters raw with sauce or in a shooter.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
Comments / 1