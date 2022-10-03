Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids
Angelina Jolie is accusing ex-husband Brad Pitt of choking one of their children during a 2016 altercation on their private jet. According to court documents obtained by the New York Times, the Oscar-winning actress brought forth new accusations of physical and emotional abuse in a countersuit against Pitt, who allegedly "choked" one of their six children, "struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" during a fight that occurred on a flight from Los Angeles to France.
10 Bad Beauty Trends From The 2000s That Serve As A Warning For Today
Dermatologists and aestheticians weigh in on the worst skin care and hair trends of the aughts.
Jared Leto to Play Karl Lagerfeld in Biopic
In what appears to be a newfound quest to portray all of the fashion world's historically eccentric elites on the silver screen, Jared Leto is set to follow up his role as Paolo Gucci in last year's House of Gucci by starring as Karl Lagerfeld in a newly announced biopic.
Inanna Sarkis' 'ZAYA' Is Paving the Way For the Podcast Revolution
Photography by Marcus Cooper / Styling by Yael Quint / Hair by Ledora Francis / Makeup by Olivia Barad. It's no secret that we're all familiar with the Hollywood machine and the big-budget projects it's been making over the past few years in response to calls for more diversity and inclusivity. And while there is some progress being made on that front, there's also something to be said about how a creative endeavor funded, produced and written by the old guard can stymy the sort of real storytelling we need, especially when many of the people with something to say are the ones without the resources to jump right in and make their own TV show.
Maybe Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter After All
As it turns out, Elon Musk might be following through on his plans to buy Twitter after all. According to a new report from Associated Press, the Tesla CEO is no longer looking to back out of the highly publicized $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform. Interestingly enough, Musk didn't announce the latest development in the ongoing saga on his own Twitter account, instead breaking tradition and communicating in a more professional manner: via a letter to the company which they included in their Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fashion's Freakiest Hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu Is up for Auction
You may not immediately recognize the name Charlie Le Mindu, but you've no doubt seen his some of his outlandish hair styles over the years. Responsible for conceptualizing and coining the term "Haute Coiffure," the French hairstylist has been pushing the limits of hair for the better part of a decade, and bridging the gap between the worlds of high fashion, high art and avant-garde style.
Tei Shi Opens Up About Industry Struggles on 'Bad Premonition'
At one point or another, every artist attempting to crawl their way through the music industry has to come to terms with the fact that there’s no path paved for them — a struggle that finds itself falling to the wayside for many artists, hiding it from their audience out of shame or fear for what they’d think.
