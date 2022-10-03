Read full article on original website
Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley debate for North Carolina’s open US Senate seat: What you need to know
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance on Friday night to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be staged by Spectrum News 1 at 8 p.m. Even if you don’t […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. election workers deal with harassment ahead of midterms
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, North Carolina election workers have been harassed and threatened by those who claim that the presidential election was rigged. Tim Boyum talks with election workers about how this has affected their work ahead of the 2022 midterms. Plus, whistleblowers play an important role,...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
wunc.org
2022 midterm elections in North Carolina: Breaking down statewide races
WUNC has all the coverage you need this election season. Be sure to check out our Races To Watch stories for everything you need to know about candidates in statewide, congressional and legislative elections. Subscribe to WUNC's Politics Podcast and follow reporters Rusty Jacobs and Jeff Tiberii on Twitter. Early voting begins Oct. 20.
richmondobserver
Fed’s H-2A labor costs leave N.C. farmers struggling to compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
wunc.org
2022 North Carolina Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about early voting, mail-in ballots
publicradioeast.org
New project will tell the stories of slaves who constructed the North Carolina State Capitol building
The North Carolina State Capitol is holding a series of listening sessions as the historic site prepares to launch a new digital humanities initiative, currently titled “From Naming to Knowing: Uncovering Slavery at the North Carolina State Capitol.”. The project names over 130 enslaved African American workers and craftsmen...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
NC Treasurer talks efforts to return $1.2 billion to unclaimed property owners
The state treasurer says North Carolina is giving away a record amount of free money. It’s all because of unclaimed property you might not know about.
wfmynews2.com
Duke Energy Progress asks for rate hike under three-year plan in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A subsidiary of the largest electric power provider in North Carolina is proposing a rate hike under a three-year plan it says will help make improvements to the state's power grid. Duke Energy Progress, wholly owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy in...
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
BET
North Carolina Sheriff Suspended After Accusations Of Making Racist Comments About Deputies
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly been suspended after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. According to the Charlotte Observer, the move came at the request of the local district attorney, who condemned the sheriff for making the comments on a recording that was published on a local TV station last week.
wfmynews2.com
UNC students file lawsuit to get reimbursed for remote classes during COVID pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Should families get reimbursed for classes that went remote because of the COVID-19 pandemic?. Several North Carolina college students think so and now their lawsuit against the UNC Board of Governors is moving forward. A state appeals court ruling their concerns are valid. All of this...
NC county weighed school protest limits after Proud Boys showed up. Rules now on hold.
The proposed rules came in response to protests by Proud Boys and others over COVID mask rules. Did they go too far?
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
kiss951.com
50 North Carolina School Districts Ranked Best To Worst
Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for a private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. Good think Niche.com is here to help with rankings of schools and universities across the country. They recently released their 2023 rankings of schools. This includes K-12 as well as higher education. You can play around with the filters and view the rankings based on a variety of factors. One of the more intriguing, and important levels of schooling is elementary schools. This is often when the path is set for children. So what are the best public elementary schools in North Carolina? Let’s find out.
