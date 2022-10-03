Read full article on original website
bcfhas
3d ago
Where are the parent’s to these underaged punks?! And as for the 18yr old.. BE A MAN AND GET A JOB
Reply
4
Related
vvng.com
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.
Juvenile Shot at Apartment Complex in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A wounded male was transported to the hospital by ambulance after being shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night, Oct. 5, in the city of Pomona. The police department confirmed the victim was a juvenile. Pomona PD officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded...
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
sgvcitywatch.com
Suspect Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Teen at Gunpoint After Picking Her Up in Pomona
POMONA – A suspect remains jailed Thursday, accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him after he convinced her to accept a ride September 27. Marquise McFadden, 29, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of forced oral copulation by force or violence. The girl was waiting at a bus stop near North White Avenue and Texas Avenue when a suspect drove up, according to the Pomona Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in connection with shooting incident at Inland Center Mall
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 30 at about 1:02 p.m., the police call center began receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had taken place at the mall, which is located at 500 Inland Center Drive.
Fontana Herald News
Weapons are seized from two suspects in Fontana
Weapons were seized from two suspects during a recent incident, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on Oct. 5. Last weekend, two subjects were seen running from a business complex in Fontana and one subject was wearing a ski mask, police said. The subjects were detained and...
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
vvng.com
Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man fishing at the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at about 11:20 p.m., in the area of Nolina Drive and Bentwood Street. Sheriff’s officials said as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns
Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the […]
3 Southern California men charged in dozens of smash-and-grab robberies at cell phone stores
Three men have been federally charged for a two-month smash-and-grab robbery spree of over 50 cell phone stores throughout Southern California. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22, of Highland, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T stores. He’s been ordered to pay a restitution fee […]
foxla.com
$33M worth of meth, cocaine seized from Riverside County home
NORCO, Calif. - An estimated 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 145 pounds of cocaine were seized by DEA agents from a stash house in Riverside County – making it the largest seizure for the DEA Los Angeles Division. The DEA Los Angeles Division made a historic drug bust in...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Local man arrested during the early morning last Tuesday for possession of unregistered firearms and “Ghost Gun” manufacturing equipment.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a local man arrested during the early morning on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 for possession of unregistered firearms and “Ghost Gun” manufacturing equipment. According to a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto
Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said. The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue. Two men approached the driver, […]
Fontana Herald News
Knife-wielding robbery suspect is arrested in San Bernardino
A robbery suspect who was wielding a large knife was arrested in San Bernardino on Oct. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:48 a.m., a robbery occurred at the Little Caesars restaurant located at 525 W. Highland Avenue. During the robbery, the suspect jumped the counter, produced a large knife, and demanded money from the employee. After the suspect fled, the employee called the police to report what had occurred and provided a detailed description of the suspect.
crimevoice.com
Debt Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest of Hesperia Couple
A man and a woman from Hesperia were arrested after an attempt to settle a loan debt turned into a violent altercation. Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31, were taken into police custody on Monday, September 26th, on a variety of charges, including child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. The suspects may additionally face charges for narcotics possession, pending a decision from the District Attorney’s office.
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail
Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
Two men arrested for stealing plywood from Tehachapi Home Depot
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they attempted to steam plywood from the Home Depot in Tehachapi.
Apparent Auto Repair Shop Burns in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A commercial business burned Thursday morning, Oct. 6, at approximately 10:29 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received numerous 911 calls regarding a commercial fire at the intersection of Oldfield and Division streets.
Comments / 2