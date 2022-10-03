A Seattle-area elementary school again canceled Halloween celebrations. The principal called it “exclusionary” because not everyone celebrates the holiday. After torturing children with absurd and unscientific COVID protocols, like socially-distanced lunch outside on the pavement, you’d think Principal John Simard of Brookside Elementary in Shoreline would want kids to have fun. No such luck. He emailed parents to explain that while some children may be looking forward to Halloween, he cannot allow any celebrations.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO