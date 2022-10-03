ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Elementary school cancels ‘exclusionary’ Halloween, won’t answer basic questions

A Seattle-area elementary school again canceled Halloween celebrations. The principal called it “exclusionary” because not everyone celebrates the holiday. After torturing children with absurd and unscientific COVID protocols, like socially-distanced lunch outside on the pavement, you’d think Principal John Simard of Brookside Elementary in Shoreline would want kids to have fun. No such luck. He emailed parents to explain that while some children may be looking forward to Halloween, he cannot allow any celebrations.
SHORELINE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn’s legislative priorities target police, landlords, behavioral health

Funding for police, landlords and behavioral health services are among Auburn’s legislative priorities during the upcoming session, director of administration Dana Hinman said. During the Auburn City Council study session on Sept. 26, Hinman gave a presentation to council on the city’s legislative priorities. Public safety and land...
AUBURN, WA
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Education
MyNorthwest.com

King County Executive continues to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee ending the COVID-19 state of emergency by Oct. 31, King County Executive Dow Constantine has released guidelines requiring all executive branch employees to be fully vaccinated unless they require accommodation. According to an internal announcement shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, the extended order...
KING COUNTY, WA
#Linus K12#Collective Bargaining#The Kent School District
The Suburban Times

LASA awarded $3.5 million to build affordable housing

LASA is happy to announce an award of $3.5 million dollars towards their $11 million dollar housing project, Gravelly Lake Commons. Pictured is Jani Hitchens along with LASA staff and board members, painting in the arrow to the $3.5 million mark. The arrow represents the funds LASA needs to build 25 units of affordable housing.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

WA State Minimum Wage Increasing Again

The State of Washington’s minimum wage will rise by over a dollar, reaching $15.74 an hour, in January 2023. The $1.25 raise in minimum wage was announced last month in news release from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. The release credits the 8.66% increase in the minimum wage to the rising costs of living, as state law requires the department to calculate every year’s minimum wage based on the consumer price index.
WASHINGTON STATE
NewsBreak
Education
MyNorthwest.com

Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’

With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change

The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense

The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
OLYMPIA, WA

