DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.

