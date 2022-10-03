ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State



At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That’s according to a Guttmacher Institute analysis released Thursday. The institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. The analysis examines the impact of state laws on access to abortion in the 100 days since that landmark decision on June 24. As of October 2, there were no providers offering abortions in 14 of these 15 states. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 to 13.
U.S. POLITICS


Court filing reveals more details about what FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago

Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, IRS forms and paperwork that appears to be related to the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department list made public this week. The collection also included apparent communications about former President Donald Trump‘s business...
U.S. POLITICS


Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization

President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION


NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd scheduled a Friday night debate at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over a year ago. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
RALEIGH, NC


January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel’s next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian. This...
CONGRESS & COURTS


Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.
POTUS


Proud Boys member is first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy

Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in federal court on Thursday, and is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation into the far-right extremist group. Bertino, 43, also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person....
WASHINGTON, DC







Lesotho polls to elect leader to tackle unemployment, crime

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Voters across the picturesque mountain kingdom of Lesotho are heading to the polls Friday to elect a leader to find solutions to high unemployment and crime. The southern African country of 2.1 million people has more than 60 registered political parties but the election is expected to be a three-way contest. Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu of the Democratic Congress party is in a close race against his current coalition partner Nkaku Kabi of the All Basotho Convention and businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity. Whichever party wins enough representatives in Lesotho’s 120-seat National Assembly to form a government will select the new prime minister. With so many parties contesting the election, a coalition is very likely.
AFRICA


Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school says, and the Republican senator has indicated he will take the job. That means he would resign in coming weeks. The school said Thursday in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by its board of governors. The school said he will visit the campus next week to meet with students and others.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics' – to the country's detriment

As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month – it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year – I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The advertisement rightly noted that while corn and beans have framed much of what in the United States is considered “Hispanic” foods, Latin America has a much greater diversity of foods. Its cuisine, which began long before the Spanish or other colonizers came to the Americas, continues to flourish. While many...
POLITICS

