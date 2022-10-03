Read full article on original website
Related
A rift has opened in Trump's legal team, with a lawyer frozen out for wanting to cooperate with the DOJ: NYT
The lawyer, Chris Kise, was said by The New York Times to have recommended a gentler approach than Trump ultimately favored in the Mar-a-Lago case.
KEYT
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That’s according to a Guttmacher Institute analysis released Thursday. The institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. The analysis examines the impact of state laws on access to abortion in the 100 days since that landmark decision on June 24. As of October 2, there were no providers offering abortions in 14 of these 15 states. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 to 13.
KEYT
House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden’s border chief, posing a test for McCarthy
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden’s top official in charge of the southern border. Senior Republicans and a number of McCarthy allies are signaling little...
KEYT
Kelly warns ‘wheels’ could ‘come off our democracy’ while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the “wheels” could “come off our democracy” if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” — warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
HuffPost
Federal Investigators Confident They Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter Biden: Reports
The charges potentially facing the president's son include committing tax crimes and making a false statement while buying a gun, The Washington Post reported.
A disability program promised to lift people from poverty. Instead, it left many homeless
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. After two months of sleeping in the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter, Margaret Davis has had no luck finding an apartment she can afford. The 55-year-old grandmother receives about $750 a month from the federal government. She's trying to live...
KEYT
Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegation while clarifying radio show comments
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Georgia, on Thursday continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and sought to clarify comments he made about the report during a radio interview earlier in the day. “This here,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Court filing reveals more details about what FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, IRS forms and paperwork that appears to be related to the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department list made public this week. The collection also included apparent communications about former President Donald Trump‘s business...
KEYT
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug. Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior...
KEYT
NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd scheduled a Friday night debate at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over a year ago. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
KEYT
Money flowing to some election deniers sets off scramble in secretary of state races
Election skeptics who are their state’s Republican nominees for secretary of state have outraised their Democratic rivals in two races viewed as competitive by political handicappers — in the key presidential battleground of Arizona and in Indiana — according to a new analysis from a nonprofit watchdog group shared first with CNN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced Thursday that the panel’s next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian. This...
KEYT
Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.
KEYT
First on CNN: White House releasing progress reports on agencies’ efforts to combat climate change risks
The White House is unveiling a series of reports on Thursday detailing agencies’ progress in steeling federal government facilities, programs and operations in the face of climate change. The progress reports come a year after more than 20 agencies released plans to ensure federal facilities and programs are resilient...
KEYT
Proud Boys member is first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy
Jeremy Bertino, a top lieutenant to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in federal court on Thursday, and is cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation into the far-right extremist group. Bertino, 43, also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Lesotho polls to elect leader to tackle unemployment, crime
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Voters across the picturesque mountain kingdom of Lesotho are heading to the polls Friday to elect a leader to find solutions to high unemployment and crime. The southern African country of 2.1 million people has more than 60 registered political parties but the election is expected to be a three-way contest. Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu of the Democratic Congress party is in a close race against his current coalition partner Nkaku Kabi of the All Basotho Convention and businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity. Whichever party wins enough representatives in Lesotho’s 120-seat National Assembly to form a government will select the new prime minister. With so many parties contesting the election, a coalition is very likely.
KEYT
First on CNN: Fetterman raises $22 million in third quarter in contentious Pennsylvania Senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman raised $22 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor’s campaign, overshadowing what his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, said he raised over the same period. The Pennsylvania contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey represents one of Democrats’...
KEYT
Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school says, and the Republican senator has indicated he will take the job. That means he would resign in coming weeks. The school said Thursday in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by its board of governors. The school said he will visit the campus next week to meet with students and others.
Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics' – to the country's detriment
As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month – it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year – I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The advertisement rightly noted that while corn and beans have framed much of what in the United States is considered “Hispanic” foods, Latin America has a much greater diversity of foods. Its cuisine, which began long before the Spanish or other colonizers came to the Americas, continues to flourish. While many...
Comments / 0