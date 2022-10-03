ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolio’s friends say asthma contributed to his untimely death: report

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Severe asthma may have been a contributing factor in Coolio’s death, according to a report.

The “Gangster’s Paradise” rapper struggled with the condition over the years, and even traveled with several inhalers to use onstage, TMZ reported Monday , citing friends of the hip-hop star.

Coolio’s family has told investigators his history with asthma, the site said. Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died from cardiac arrest according to his manager, although an official cause of death has not yet been released.

People experiencing asthma symptoms are more prone to cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke, studies found .

According to the Asthma and Allergy Association of America , 4,145 people died from asthma in 2020.

Coolio performs at the 1997 MOBO Awards.
Getty Images

Coolio was found dead last week in a bathroom, after his friends grew worried about him and broke down the door, TMZ said.

Paramedics reportedly spent 45 minutes performing CPR on the lifeless rapper before he was officially pronounced dead.

The sources said Coolio always traveled with inhalers and often used them onstage.
WireImage

He was said to be “very happy” and taking pics with fans at the Houston airport days before his death.

The Post has contacted reps for Coolio for comment.

