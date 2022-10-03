Read full article on original website
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
See All the Fall 2022 Fashion Campaigns Here
All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi. Rosalía took time out of her busy touring schedule to shoot her first campaign for Acne Studios. She's been wearing the brand frequently since appearing at the "Tonight Show" in a look from the label's Fall 2022 collection, just a few days after that collection debuted on the Paris runway. "We felt Rosalía was the perfect fit, because she has a unique ability to shape shift through time, history and culture, all with a contemporary lens," said Jonny Johansson, Creative Director of Acne Studios.
Inanna Sarkis' 'ZAYA' Is Paving the Way For the Podcast Revolution
Photography by Marcus Cooper / Styling by Yael Quint / Hair by Ledora Francis / Makeup by Olivia Barad. It's no secret that we're all familiar with the Hollywood machine and the big-budget projects it's been making over the past few years in response to calls for more diversity and inclusivity. And while there is some progress being made on that front, there's also something to be said about how a creative endeavor funded, produced and written by the old guard can stymy the sort of real storytelling we need, especially when many of the people with something to say are the ones without the resources to jump right in and make their own TV show.
Amanda Bynes Enrolls in Cosmetology College
Amanda Bynes has announced a career change. Though it's unclear how long Bynes has been enrolled in cosmetology classes, it's not the first time the actress has announced new professional and academic endeavors. In 2019, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles with an associate's degree in Merchandise Product Development.
Jared Leto to Play Karl Lagerfeld in Biopic
In what appears to be a newfound quest to portray all of the fashion world's historically eccentric elites on the silver screen, Jared Leto is set to follow up his role as Paolo Gucci in last year's House of Gucci by starring as Karl Lagerfeld in a newly announced biopic.
Sorana Blows Out the Candles on 'Happy Birthday Sadness'
After leaving her hometown in Romania to pursue her lifelong goal of making it big in the music industry, rising pop talent Sorana is now living the dream. Having already penned chart-topping multi-platinum hits for the likes of The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and Charli XCX, Sorana is stepping into the spotlight with a string of solo singles.
Princess Chelsea Says 'Everything Is Going To Be Alright'
Princess Chelsea takes you on a journey of healing in her comforting and vulnerable new 10-track album. Everything Is Going To Be Alright, which premieres today on PAPER, is a journey through healing. Bookended with two title tracks, her “nervous breakdown album” brings you through Chelsea’s emotional recovery and the...
chloe moriondo Shrinks Indie Boys in 'Plastic Purse' Video
Chloe moriondo is sick of indie boys, and now she’s experimenting on them in her new music video, “Plastic Purse.” The high-energy single comes off of moriondo’s album Suckerpunch, which drops today. From the inside of a vibrant science lab, the 20-year-old pop singer towers over...
Justin Long Will Star in 'Goosebumps' Disney+ Adaptation
R.L. Stine’s grip on children’s horror isn’t loosening any time soon, as a Disney+ adaptation of the famous children’s book series is reportedly in the works with a brand new cast of characters announced today. He’ll be taking on the role of Nathan Bratt, who is...
Tei Shi Opens Up About Industry Struggles on 'Bad Premonition'
At one point or another, every artist attempting to crawl their way through the music industry has to come to terms with the fact that there’s no path paved for them — a struggle that finds itself falling to the wayside for many artists, hiding it from their audience out of shame or fear for what they’d think.
