ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
ncwlife.com
12-year-old injured after bike collides with car in Lakeview
A 12-year-old had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance Friday night after their bike collided with a car in Lakeview outside Soap Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the child – whom they did not identify as a boy or girl – was riding their bike south about 6 p.m. on Ephrata Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Grant Street Northwest and ran into the side of a Subaru Forester.
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
ifiberone.com
Woman injured after colliding with tractor near Quincy
QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally turned upside down early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m. Grant County sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 7th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, injuring four people with pepper spray. A professional assessment of the Bolt Creek Fire has found large burned areas that are now susceptible to flash floods and debris flows including some areas of concern along U.S. Highway 2 and The planned closure next week of the highway off-ramp near the new Chelan PUD building has been delayed a week.
ncwlife.com
Closure of off-ramp at Olds Station delayed a week
The planned closure next week of the highway off-ramp near the new Chelan PUD building has been delayed a week. The Highway 285 northbound Olds Station exit will now be closed October 17-28 as work continues on roadway changes being made to accommodate the new PUD headquarters and service center.
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee intersection will be closed next two nights
The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed overnight the next two nights as work continues on a traffic light installment and sidewalk improvement project. The City of East Wenatchee said the closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and...
ncwlife.com
Eastmont runs over West Valley, Cashmere wins Pear Bowl
Eastmont spoiled West Valley's homecoming with a huge running game while Cashmere used balance on offense and defense to win the Pear Bowl Friday night. Eastmont ran over West Valley 35-27 to spoil the Ram’s homecoming night. Gunnar Peterson led the way with 28-carries for 275-yards and a touchdown. Colby King scored twice and finished with 133-yards while Austin Ruffins also found the end zone twice. West Valley quarterback Skyler Cassel was 24-for-38 for 295-yards and 4-touchdowns with one interception.
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
ncwlife.com
Eastmont and Wenatchee try to bounce back tonight after losses and smokie week
Week 5 of the high school football season got underway last night. Entiat cruised past Bridgeport 62-32. Coming up today it’s Waterville-Mansfield at Touchet at 3. Tonight at 7 in Central Washington B-League play, Tonasket travels to Okanogan; Oroville hosts Brewster; and Lake Roosevelt’s at Manson. Chelan is...
