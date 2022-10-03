Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpocketsHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spotBrittany AnasDenver, CO
A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale moneyMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Colorado football: Clay Patterson aiming to restore fun, confidence in Buffs’ offense
Growing up in Oklahoma, Clay Patterson had visions of what he could do if he was running an offense for the college football teams he watched. Now, he is running an offense for one of those teams, as he was elevated to the coordinator role at Colorado earlier this week.
Colorado Daily
Colorado football: Mike Sanford focused on players, not job status with Buffs
Late Saturday night, as the Colorado football team was clearing out of its locker room at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and tight ends coach Clay Patterson spent several minutes talking on the sidelines. A 43-20 loss to Arizona created the feeling that change was coming...
Colorado Daily
Colorado football notes: Buffs coming together amid coaching change
Colorado’s Tommy Brown was with fellow offensive lineman Frank Fillip on Sunday when the phone rang. “I know what this phone call is,” Fillip said to Brown. Following Saturday’s 43-20 loss at Arizona, a defeat that dropped the Buffaloes to 0-5 (0-2 Pac-12), CU athletic director Rick George made the decision to fire head coach Karl Dorrell. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was named the interim head coach.
Colorado Daily
Colorado football: Buffs back to work after head coach Karl Dorrell let go
Plans were apparently already in the works for the Colorado football team to transition from the lower practice fields on campus to the facility at Franklin Field this week. It just happened to coincide with Mike Sanford’s first practice Tuesday as the interim head coach of the Buffaloes. Two...
Colorado women’s basketball: Freshman Jada Wynn brings shooting talent to Buffs
Jada Wynn was finishing seventh grade when her mother was hired as the head women’s basketball coach at Washington. For four years, Wynn had visions of playing for the Huskies. Her mother, Jody, was the head coach and her father, Derek, was the Huskies’ associate head coach, so it was a natural fit.
Colorado Daily
Tad Boyle grateful for staff stability in Year 13 leading Colorado men’s basketball
Year 13 of the Tad Boyle era for the Colorado men’s basketball team boasts a familiarity well beyond the head coach. As CU hosted its annual basketball media day on Wednesday at the Events Center, it was a veteran crew leading the Buffs through their workout on the court.
Colorado Daily
Confidence from last year carrying over for Colorado women’s basketball
Colorado women’s basketball coach JR Payne has always taken pride in having her team prepared for each game. Payne and her staff have worked countless hours on scouting reports and game preparation. Last year, the players added something new to that preparation: 100% confidence. “Our team fully expected to...
Colorado Daily
Next-level progression key for Nique Clifford, CU Buffs men’s basketball
Nique Clifford missed the first two preseason practices for the Colorado men’s basketball team last week while trying to shake off a nagging illness. Getting back into the swing of things wasn’t easy. “That took more out of me than any sickness I had,” Clifford said with a...
Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?
For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
New $28.9M Cherry Hills listing seeks to top Russell Wilson's record-setting buy
CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — A Cherry Hills Village home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $28,888,888 — but it's not the first time this home has been for sale in recent years. While it was still under construction in May 2021, the home at...
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Singing His Way to Fame: Voice Competitor Used to Sing Around Loveland and Fort Collins
The man has been crafting his skill for years; those skills have taken him to TV's big hit, "The Voice." Did you know you may have seen him singing here in Northern Colorado?. It's always fun when you see someone on TV and realize its someone from where you live. How far will he make it in the current season of "The Voice?"
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the best dining spots to simply relax and enjoy the vibes.
Sergeant suspended for DUI leaving Denver sheriff’s party
Sgt. Jerry Sherrod admitted to drinking before he rolled his vehicle on the way home from the birthday party of Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.
Bullets fly near cricket match in Aurora, players and fans run for cover
A witness reports that bullets went flying in the area of an October 2 cricket match held at Denver area Libson Park, sending players and spectators running for cover. According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in this area shortly after 3 PM on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
9News
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week
COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
