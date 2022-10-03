ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Colorado football: Mike Sanford focused on players, not job status with Buffs

Late Saturday night, as the Colorado football team was clearing out of its locker room at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and tight ends coach Clay Patterson spent several minutes talking on the sidelines. A 43-20 loss to Arizona created the feeling that change was coming...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Colorado football notes: Buffs coming together amid coaching change

Colorado’s Tommy Brown was with fellow offensive lineman Frank Fillip on Sunday when the phone rang. “I know what this phone call is,” Fillip said to Brown. Following Saturday’s 43-20 loss at Arizona, a defeat that dropped the Buffaloes to 0-5 (0-2 Pac-12), CU athletic director Rick George made the decision to fire head coach Karl Dorrell. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was named the interim head coach.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Colorado football: Buffs back to work after head coach Karl Dorrell let go

Plans were apparently already in the works for the Colorado football team to transition from the lower practice fields on campus to the facility at Franklin Field this week. It just happened to coincide with Mike Sanford’s first practice Tuesday as the interim head coach of the Buffaloes. Two...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Confidence from last year carrying over for Colorado women’s basketball

Colorado women’s basketball coach JR Payne has always taken pride in having her team prepared for each game. Payne and her staff have worked countless hours on scouting reports and game preparation. Last year, the players added something new to that preparation: 100% confidence. “Our team fully expected to...
BOULDER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO

