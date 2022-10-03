ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case

By Jacob Fischler
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKWWZ_0iKbUvw300

U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

The U.S. Supreme Court opened its term Monday with an Idaho case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s power to enforce clean water laws and prove crucial in determining wetland protections.

The oral arguments came just months after the court’s 6-3 conservative majority limited executive authority to address climate change in a case involving federal regulation of greenhouse gases.

The clean water case , brought by an Idaho couple seeking to build a house on a plot of land they bought near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle, provides an opportunity for the court to rein in what types of waters are subject to a provision of the Clean Water Act known as “Waters of the United States.”

The property of Michael and Chantell Sackett is across a road from wetlands that eventually drain into Priest Lake. The Environmental Protection Agency has required the couple to obtain federal permits before they build, but the couple has argued that because their property doesn’t contain any waters itself, it shouldn’t be subject to Clean Water Act requirements.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the case was about much more than one couple’s building permits.

“Let’s put aside the facts of this case, because this case is going to be important for wetlands throughout the country,” he told the Sacketts’ attorney, Damien Schiff of the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation.

The law doesn’t define what is considered a water of the United States subject to federal regulation, and land that is situated near and drains into a covered waterway can also be subject to regulation, which is what the EPA has argued in the Sacketts’ case.

The case is about how broad that definition can be. Monday’s arguments indicated the status quo may be too broad for the court’s conservative majority to accept.

Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed U.S. Justice Department attorney Brian Fletcher, to define the distance from a waterway that land would be subject to regulation. Fletcher could not offer a distinct answer, prompting Gorsuch to wonder how property owners or potential property owners could be expected to determine what their responsibilities are under the law.

“If the federal government doesn’t know, how is the person subject to criminal time in federal prison supposed to know?” he said.

Taking part in her first oral argument as a member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked what the process was for determining if a particular property was covered.

Property owners can receive, at no cost to them, an analysis from federal agencies about whether they need to seek permits, Fletcher said.

Further, property rights are not restricted by federal permitting requirements, he said.

“The fact that they’re covered by the act does not mean that development is prohibited, it just means that development has to be permitted,” he said.

Meaning of ‘adjacent’

Another piece of the Sacketts’ argument was that their land was not in fact adjacent to a covered water because a road separated their property from the water.

Several justices, both liberal and conservative, appeared skeptical of that argument.

Jackson responded to Schiff’s argument that Congress differentiated between land abutting covered waters and land nearby by noting that the Clean Water Act’s purpose was to preserve water quality.

“Why would Congress draw the coverage line between abutting wetlands and neighboring wetlands when the objective of the statute is to ensure the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s water?” she said. “Are you saying that neighboring wetlands can’t impact the quality of navigable waters?”

The EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers have long accepted that nearby land can affect waters that are covered by the Clean Water Act. That’s still true if there’s a human-made construction like a berm or a road, Fletcher said.

“For 45 years, the EPA and the Army Corps has recognized that the presence of such a barrier does not categorically strip a wetland of the act’s protections,” he said.

Even some of the court’s conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Sacketts’ argument that their land was not adjacent to covered water.

Chief Justice John Roberts made an analogy with a train station and train tracks. A station does not physically touch the tracks, but is considered to be adjacent to them.

Executive agencies, under presidents of both parties, have long held that neighboring — not only abutting — lands were covered, Kavanaugh told Schiff.

“Why did seven straight administrations not agree with you?” he asked.

Significant nexus

But even if a majority of justices are unpersuaded by the Sacketts’ adjacency argument, the conservatives might not miss an opportunity to narrow regulatory authority of the Clean Water Act.

“The composition of this court is likely to go in a narrower way,” Melissa Reynolds, an attorney with Holland & Hart’s water law office, said in a Monday interview. “It’s not expanding jurisdiction and hindering private property owners moving forward — it’s kind of the opposite direction.”

In June, in one of the final decisions of its previous term, the court held that the EPA could not use the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gas emissions on an industry-wide scale, dealing a blow to federal efforts to address climate change.

Under the past three presidential administrations, the working definitions of waters of the United States have shifted.

But in general, the federal government has been working under a “significant nexus” standard holding that anything with a meaningful intersection with covered waters is subject to Clean Water Act regulation.

The court’s conservatives, though, indicated they may like to narrow that standard.

“I imagine that most of the water flow and rainfall and snowfall in quite a large geographic area drains into the lake eventually,” Gorsuch said. “How does any reasonable person know — within maybe 100 square miles in a watershed that drains into a body of water that is a water of the United States — whether their land is adjacent?”

The Biden administration is working on a new rule to further define waters of the United States. That rule is being reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget, Fletcher said. That step usually one of the last before a rule becomes final.

A final rule is likely before the end of the year, Fletcher said, which would likely be before a decision from the court.

The post U.S. Supreme Court mulls federal water rules, wetlands designations in Idaho case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IDAHO STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ALABAMA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Control of Minnesota Legislature is a toss-up, data show

Minnesota Republicans had hoped the usual midterm advantage for the party not in the White House — as well as elevated inflation and violent crime — would translate into majorities in the state House and Senate in November.  Redistricting following the decennial census, however, has given Democrats hope they can hold the House and maybe […] The post Control of Minnesota Legislature is a toss-up, data show appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Minnesota Reformer

The Republican advantage: It’s easier to be against things than for them

I don’t know what they have to say It makes no difference anyway Whatever it is, I’m against it Your proposition may be good But let’s have one thing understood: Whatever it is, I’m against it And even when you’ve changed it or condensed it I’m against it — Groucho Marx, from the film “Horse […] The post The Republican advantage: It’s easier to be against things than for them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill

WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON — The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released recently.  Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Here’s where Minn. congressional candidates stand on national abortion ban

For decades, Republicans promised voters they’d ban abortions if only the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.  Sure enough, abortion was swiftly banned in Republican-controlled states around the country in the wake of the court’s June decision striking down Roe. But a public backlash — evident in polls, a Kansas ballot question and several […] The post Here’s where Minn. congressional candidates stand on national abortion ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Fletcher
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday. The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday.  Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

24 states have considered harsher penalties for pipeline protesters since DAPL standoff

Lawmakers in two dozen states — including Minnesota — have taken up bills that ratchet up penalties for pipeline protesters since the 2016 standoff over the Dakota Access Pipeline on the Standing Rock reservation. The bills were drafted with the help of the right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council and succeeded in passing in 17 states […] The post 24 states have considered harsher penalties for pipeline protesters since DAPL standoff appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON —   As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Drinking Water#Water Quality#Clean Water Act#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#Win Mcnamee Getty Images#The U S Supreme Court#Pacific Legal Foundation
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes.  It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Minnesota Reformer

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 72 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 72 signers on a letter sent late last week make up […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections.  Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Jensen says he can’t take away abortion rights in Minnesota — he’s wrong

During his campaign to win the Republican nomination for governor, Scott Jensen clearly and unambiguously supported banning abortion.   For instance, in March, a Minnesota Public Radio reporter asked Jensen, “If you were governor, would you try to impose new restrictions on abortion? Or would you try to ban it outright?”  His answer: “I would try […] The post Jensen says he can’t take away abortion rights in Minnesota — he’s wrong appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy