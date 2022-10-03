Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Sporting News
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Sporting News
Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers
Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Sporting News
What channel is Colts vs. Broncos on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 5
Coaches are in the spotlight — and maybe on the hot seat — on Thursday night. While the hot-seat talk surrounding Nathaniel Hackett is more than a bit premature, the Broncos' rookie head coach hasn't exactly inspired confidence among Denver fans to be the answer as the team's new boss. Some of that has been exacerbated by Russell Wilson's general ineffectiveness through four games so far this year, but the on-field decisions have trumped the production of the team's new passer.
Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
Sporting News
Richard Sherman has familiar reaction to epic collapse by Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Colts: 'Run the dang ball'
Russell Wilson and the Broncos capitulated in the most epic of ways Thursday night, somehow turning a three-point lead with a little over two minutes left in regulation into a 12-9 overtime defeat. Wilson's performance (or lack thereof) drew plenty of chagrin across the internet. But one onlooker was particularly...
Sporting News
Colts RB depth chart: Will Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay have biggest role after Jonathan Taylor injury?
The Colts are going to be without one of their top offensive playmakers as they look for their second win of the season in Week 5. Jonathan Taylor is set to miss Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. This marks the conclusion of an impressive iron-man streak for the former Wisconsin running back.
Sporting News
Geno Smith vs. Russell Wilson: 6 reasons why Seahawks offense is better in 2022 compared to 2021
The Seahawks were 20th in total offense and 16th in scoring offense in Russell Wilson's final season as their starting quarterback in 2021. After four weeks of the 2022 season, they're up to No. 11 in both categories with Wilson's replacement, Geno Smith. Smith also has been one of the...
Sporting News
Garett Bolles injury update: Broncos LT carted off field after suffering gruesome lower-leg injury
The Broncos' offensive line and running game got much weaker Thursday night. Deep in the fourth quarter of Denver's clash with Indianapolis, Bolles suffered what appeared to be a gruesome lower-leg injury. Bolles went down after Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming fell on the leg. He crumbled to the ground in...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
How red-zone struggles again plagued Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in Broncos' OT loss to Colts
Having a mobile quarterback is generally thought to be a boon inside the red zone. It keeps defenses honest and gives them something else to think about when the field is at its smallest. For Russell Wilson and the Broncos, however, QB mobility has caused nothing but trouble. The Broncos...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
Sporting News
Nyheim Hines injury update: Colts RB ruled out after suffering concussion vs. Broncos on 'Thursday Night Football'
For the second consecutive week, a player suffered a scary-looking head injury on "Thursday Night Football." This time, Colts running back Nyheim Hines went down after taking a hit to the head a minute into Indianapolis' "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Broncos in Denver. Hines struggled to get up...
Sporting News
Matt Ryan trade details: What Colts gave up to acquire long-time Falcons QB during 2022 NFL offseason
The Falcons found themselves at an organizational crossroads during the 2022 NFL offseason. The team was coming off four consecutive losing seasons and hadn't made the playoffs since 2018. So, Atlanta had to ask itself a tough question: Is it time to fully commit to a rebuild?. After some deliberation,...
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos Showdown tournaments
The Colts travel to Denver to face the Broncos (8:15 ET, Amazon Prime) to kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. Both team's star running backs (Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams) are on their respective teams' injury reports, and while Williams (knee) is already ruled "out," there's a chance Taylor (ankle) is unable to go as well. The potential loss of the Colts' No. 1 offensive weapon has us crafting a Broncos-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but there is plenty of potential sleeper picks available for DFS single-game lineups.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings
PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
