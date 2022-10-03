ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Sporting News

Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Sporting News

Why Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL after just two games with Buccaneers

Just two weeks after signing with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is retiring from the NFL. The veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley's agents, Joel and Justin Turner, told Pelissero he made the decision to be able to spend more time with his family.
Sporting News

What channel is Colts vs. Broncos on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 5

Coaches are in the spotlight — and maybe on the hot seat — on Thursday night. While the hot-seat talk surrounding Nathaniel Hackett is more than a bit premature, the Broncos' rookie head coach hasn't exactly inspired confidence among Denver fans to be the answer as the team's new boss. Some of that has been exacerbated by Russell Wilson's general ineffectiveness through four games so far this year, but the on-field decisions have trumped the production of the team's new passer.
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

Eagles vs. Cardinals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

Quarterbacks and wide receivers have dominated headlines so far this 2022 NFL season, and the Eagles-Cardinals game in Week 5 will feature some of the most exciting players at both positions. These squads will square off in the desert in a battle of the birds, and we have the betting odds, tips, storylines, and predictions to get you ready for the vertical showcase.
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Colts-Broncos Showdown tournaments

The Colts travel to Denver to face the Broncos (8:15 ET, Amazon Prime) to kick off Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. Both team's star running backs (Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams) are on their respective teams' injury reports, and while Williams (knee) is already ruled "out," there's a chance Taylor (ankle) is unable to go as well. The potential loss of the Colts' No. 1 offensive weapon has us crafting a Broncos-heavy build for our DraftKings Showdown lineup, but there is plenty of potential sleeper picks available for DFS single-game lineups.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Brian Robinson Jr., D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, more affecting Week 5 RB rankings

PDAAs we approach Week 5, fantasy football owners need to monitor the potential returns of several key running backs who failed to suit up last week. Brian Robinson Jr.'s, D'Andre Swift's, David Montgomery's, Alvin Kamara's, and Gus Edwards' statuses for the coming weeks are trending in the right direction, and knowing the latest injury updates for these RBs is important as you ready your Week 5 RB rankings and waiver wire pickups.
