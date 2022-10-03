ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TPD: Crash involving a pedestrian near Glenn Street

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0iKbUlM100

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is on the scene of a crash near Glenn Street involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way.

According to TPD, two people, one being a pedestrian, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TPD is working on getting the vehicle off the roadway.

The northbound lane on Alvernon Way will be closed.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least one person shot on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was shot on the Univesity of Arizona campus on Wednesday, Oct. 5. the University of Arizona Police Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. The victim...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tpd#Kgun 9
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is expected to recover from their injuries after, Tucson police say, they were involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3. According to officers, the crash took place at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way. Two people involved, including the pedestrian, were...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTAR.com

Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla. Neighbors...
KTAR.com

Tucson man sentenced 17 years for fentanyl sale resulting in death

PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for selling drugs containing fentanyl that led to the death of a young man, authorities said. Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, will also serve five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distributing a controlled substance leading to death, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy