ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Move over pumpkin spice: Pawpaw fruit is the new taste of fall in Michigan

By Kim Russell, Adam Tabor
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABJCL_0iKbUJpn00

Some say pumpkin spice is the unofficial taste of fall, but an argument is being made that that flavor is a bit overdone. Perhaps the new taste of fall should be the pawpaw?

That is right: the pawpaw.

It is a fruit native to Michigan that you will be able to pick with your family at a special Washtenaw County orchard from now until the first deep freeze.

Marc Boone shared his knowledge of pawpaws with 7 Action News as we visited his orchard. It is not just an orchard to him, but a place where he aims to grow knowledge of an all-but-forgotten fruit in history.

“They clearcut the forest and plowed up the land and brought apples and peaches, and pawpaws just didn't fit into that equation,” Boone said.

“Just plain by itself, it tastes like banana-peach custard,” he continued.

Other people taste flavors of melon, kiwi or mango. Boone says while they are delicious, they are rare to see in grocery stores because they are fragile and have a short shelf life.

They tend to fall to the ground when ripe. Boone says you can typically pick them up off the ground. Unlike other fruits, bugs don’t seem interested in them. They can also be shaken or picked from the tree.

You eat them by cutting or ripping them in half and eating the soft fruit inside either with a spoon or by squeezing it out.

“Get 'em in the woods before the possums get them. Oh, possums like them. And raccoons,” Boone said.

Arend Elston, owner of Zingerman’s Creamery, says Boone inspired Zingerman’s to bring the taste of pawpaws to customers. People have come to know that every fall, they can get a one-of-a-kind treat at Zingerman’s Creamery: Pawpaw Gelato.

Boone allows the public to pick at his small orchard for a few hours while the fruit is on the trees before the first deep freeze. He is located at 10032 W. Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Pets & Animals
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
Washtenaw County, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Spot is One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Michigan has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors

Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Pumpkin Spice#Pawpaws#Zingerman S Creamery
1470 WFNT

Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
HASLETT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Spicer Orchards – Fenton

Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pets
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall

We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

The 14th annual Garden City Chili Cook-Off is this weekend. Not in the mood for chili? There's a Taco Hop happening, too. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Halloween Stroll. Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. Jack o'lanterns,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy