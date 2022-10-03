Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M
A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
Rogers to close roads for Bikes, Blues & BBQ
The city of Rogers will close some roads for the return of Bikes, Blues & BBQ.
nwahomepage.com
Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location
Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
LISA Academy celebrates opening of second NWA campus
LISA Academy Public Charter Schools plans to celebrate the grand opening of its second Northwest Arkansas campus with the new Rogers-Bentonville school this month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing in NWA
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
All corporate Tyson employees to relocate to Springdale
Tyson Foods announced it is relocating all its corporate employees to its Springdale headquarters beginning in phased portions next year.
Gold Star Ride Foundation honors families of fallen military members at Bikes Blues & BBQ
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ is in full swing with thousands of bikers from across the country in Rogers for the annual rally. One group of riders is showing gratitude to families who have lost loved ones. The Gold Star Ride Foundation uses motorcycles to ride all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
U of A offering free application day for Arkansas students
The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday it is making it more affordable for students who live in the Natural State to apply as application fees will be waived for three days.
Affordable housing development breaks ground in west Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An affordable housing development officially broke ground in Fayetteville this week after years in the planning stages. Cobblestone Farms Community will be built on 15 acres in west Fayetteville off Weddington. The 89 units can house between 300 to 400 people. They will be well below market value with rent being between $325 and $625 dollars a month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
Popular Rogers lunch spot strives for authentic Cuban taste
ROGERS, Ark. — The Cuban sandwich or Cubano is a staple among Cuban Americans and south Florida. For this week's Cookin' with Abuela, we take you to a popular lunch spot that strives for an authentic taste. "The Cuban cuisine is good, it is rich and flavors and, there...
talkbusiness.net
Marshalltown Tools in Fayetteville to add more than 100 jobs
Marshalltown is adding more than 100 jobs to its Fayetteville locations with the acquisition of Long Beach, Calif.-based Wal-Board Tools. Financial terms were not disclosed. Marshalltown said nearly 200 total jobs will be added with this deal, with the majority in Fayetteville. Jack Murders, vice president of Marshalltown’s Arkansas facilities,...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 0