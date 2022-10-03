ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location

Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Lifestyle
Rogers, AR
Government
City
Eureka Springs, AR
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
KHBS

Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#What You Need#Motorcycle#Music Performance#Need To Know#Bikes Blues Bbq
KOLR10 News

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
5NEWS

Affordable housing development breaks ground in west Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An affordable housing development officially broke ground in Fayetteville this week after years in the planning stages. Cobblestone Farms Community will be built on 15 acres in west Fayetteville off Weddington. The 89 units can house between 300 to 400 people. They will be well below market value with rent being between $325 and $625 dollars a month.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
RIDGEDALE, MO
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
5NEWS

Popular Rogers lunch spot strives for authentic Cuban taste

ROGERS, Ark. — The Cuban sandwich or Cubano is a staple among Cuban Americans and south Florida. For this week's Cookin' with Abuela, we take you to a popular lunch spot that strives for an authentic taste. "The Cuban cuisine is good, it is rich and flavors and, there...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Marshalltown Tools in Fayetteville to add more than 100 jobs

Marshalltown is adding more than 100 jobs to its Fayetteville locations with the acquisition of Long Beach, Calif.-based Wal-Board Tools. Financial terms were not disclosed. Marshalltown said nearly 200 total jobs will be added with this deal, with the majority in Fayetteville. Jack Murders, vice president of Marshalltown’s Arkansas facilities,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy