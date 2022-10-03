Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
KBTX.com
A&M soccer on the road at No. 20 Ole Miss on Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies start the second half of the SEC slate Sunday with a road contest against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Match time at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium is 1:05 p.m. The match airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill...
KBTX.com
No. 3 Texas A&M defeats No. 7 South Carolina to open SEC action
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opened Southeastern Conference competition with a win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6, on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Reining capturing all five available points. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the event earning Most...
KBTX.com
Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
KBTX.com
No. 3 Texas A&M Hosts No. 10 South Carolina to Begin SEC Action
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team steps into Southeastern Conference action, hosting No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center at 11 a.m. “We’re looking forward and we are excited to face South Carolina,” head coach Tana McKay said. “The SEC...
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped the opening fixture of the two-game matchup versus Mississippi State, 3-0, on Friday night at Reed Arena. Leading the way for the Aggies (10-7, 2-4 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, the freshman finished the game registering 22 kills and nine...
KBTX.com
Find your new Aggie gameday hangout spot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team has several away games in the month of October, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the game. You can call Four Downs home base this season. There, you can grab a drink and a bite to eat, play some pool or cornhole, and hiss at the refs when they make a bad call.
KBTX.com
Aggies battle LSU to 2-2 draw - still winless in SEC play
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers played to a 2-2 draw in Thursday night’s SEC soccer match on Ellis Field. The Aggies built a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of action behind goals by Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back into the match with goals in the 26th and 47th minute.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Defeats Houston in Home Opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated Houston, 166-123, in its first dual meet of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 15 of the 16 events. The Maroon & White...
KBTX.com
Women’s Tennis Conclude ITA All-American Championships
GARY, N.C. – The Texas A&M women’s tennis program concluded the Intercollegiate All-American Championships, Friday afternoon at the Cary Tennis Center. No. 58 Mary Stoiana’s run came to an end in the quarterfinals of the singles main draw after falling to No. 21 Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6. The sophomore began in the singles qualifying draw defeating Maria Juliana Parra Romero (Liberty), 6-4 6-3. The Southbury, Connecticut, native followed by defeating Emma Staker (Oklahoma), 6-4, 6-0, before taking down Fangran Tian (UCLA), 6-2, 6-1, to advance to the singles main draw.
KBTX.com
St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers. Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the...
KBTX.com
Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap. Now imagine the same scenario, but this...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated to host Hendrickson in homecoming contest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team (4-1, 2-0) is also looking to stay perfect in District 11-5A Division 1 as they host Hendrickson (1-4, 0-2) Friday night at 7pm at Tiger Field. The Tigers struggled last week committing several penalties including a couple that took points...
KBTX.com
No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field. Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play). The...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Partners with Hilinski’s Hope For College Football Mental Health Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hilinski’s Hope, founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski, honors the legacy of their son Tyler who died by suicide in 2018. They recently announced that over 115 schools around the country, including Texas A&M University, are participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week from Oct. 1 through 8.
KBTX.com
New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls were unable to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Newton suffering a 35-12 loss to New Waverly Friday night at Owl Stadium. Anderson-Shiro (5-3, 1-2) trailed early, but was able to grab the halftime lead 6-3 thanks to a 4th...
KBTX.com
4th ranked College Station host Cedar Park Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (4-1, 2-0) will return home and host Cedar Park Friday night at 7pm at Cougar Field. The Timberwolves return to College Station for the second week in a row after nearly knocking off A&M Consolidated last week which would have been their second win of the season.
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Ferret received lifesaving pacemaker at Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not every day that veterinarians at the Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital (SATH) get to sew a pacemaker onto a beating heart roughly the size of a grape!. But when Hypnos, a 5-year-old ferret, arrived at the SATH with a very slow heart...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7. She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9. Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station...
