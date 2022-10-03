Read full article on original website
'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Record numbers of Michigan voters request absentee ballots
More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election, that according to the Michigan Secretary of State office. Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 4th
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,849,047 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,767. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,880 new cases and 143 deaths on October 4th. The average daily COVID-19...
Statewide public school "count day" Wednesday, falls on Jewish high holiday
PORTAGE, Mich. — Wednesday is one of the state's annual student "count days," which determines per-pupil funding levels for every public school district statewide. This year, the Fall "count day" coincides with Yom Kippur, one of the two most important holidays on the Jewish calendar. Michigan count day: Whitmer's...
Michigan State Police trains newest round of recruits amid lower law enforcement interest
LANSING, Mich. — Another round of Michigan State Police troopers are preparing to hit Michigan's roads as the nation sees a decrease of interest in law enforcement careers. Before most Michiganders even had the chance to hit snooze, Michigan State Police's latest round of recruits hit the gym Tuesday morning.
Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
'Incredibly rewarding,' Michigan Red Cross volunteers help in Hurricane Ian relief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan American Red Cross volunteers traveled across the region to offer support and comfort to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Support: Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian. Members of the Michigan Red Cross region held a virtual briefing on...
Mom reunited with baby at Florida hospital after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to different hospitals. A woman from Lee County had not seen her baby girl...
Gun "accidently discharges" at Oxford Middle School, says school district
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School District has announced that a gun accidently discharged inside of an Oxford Middle School bathroom on Monday. The superintendent said in a letter that the incident happened on October 3rd. According to the letter, an Oxford Middle School security guard's weapon accidently went off...
More than 50 machines seized from alleged illegal gambling storefront in Mundy Twp.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - State investigators seized several dozen alleged illegal gambling machines from a storefront in Mundy Township. The raids occurred at the end of September, according the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. 53 machines from the Mundy Township storefront known as The...
Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
