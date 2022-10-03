Read full article on original website
Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Attorney criticizes Detroit police for shooting schizophrenic man; lawsuit to be filed
MICHGIAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- During a press conference on Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger criticized the actions of police officers involved in a shooting that killed Porter Burks, a man with mental health issues. Fieger said that a lawsuit will be filed. "I hope to bring the lawsuit next week," Fieger said.
DPD: suspect robbed 2 Family Dollar stores on Detroit's west side in the span of 24 hours, grabbed cashier by apron
Detroit police are searching for a man who they believed robbed dollar stores at gunpoint two days in a row last week on the city’s west side.
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
Toledo man convicted of child endangerment after police say a toddler shot himself
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a toddler in Toledo was convicted of endangering children. Tyson Hawkins withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge Thursday. Court documents say Hawkins was lying on his bed with a...
Serial killer who murdered four women and terrorized Detroit's east side will spend up to 70 years in prison
Between 2018-19, serial killer Deangelo Martin terrorized the east side of Detroit, murdering at least four women and sexually assaulting two others. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes a look at his sentencing and how we got here.
Lawyer: Porter Burks' family will sue Detroit police officers
Attorneys for the family of Porter Burks, the Detroit man killed by police Sunday during a mental health crisis, announced Thursday at a news conference they will be filing a lawsuit against the officers who shot 38 rounds in three seconds. “We have what I consider to be an intolerable situation that occurred...
Footage released of fatal shooting
Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
1 killed in shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn, suspect now in custody
A man who was contained inside the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn following a shooting has surrendered to police.
Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man
DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers on city’s west side, police say
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers on the city’s west side, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the 6090 block of Westwood Street on Detroit’s west side. That’s in the area of Ford and Evergreen roads.
Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone
A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
Suspect in Dearborn active shooter situation surrenders
DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police say a 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody without injury following a seven-hour standoff with police. Police say the man has a history of mental illness and drug abuse. Investigators say the suspect became involved in a confrontation with a clerk at the hotel over...
Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75
State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said. According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
Man enters plea on day 2 of murder trial
An Oakland County jury seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing was unexpectedly dismissed on the second day of trial after a plea deal was reached. On Oct. 4, Christopher McKinney, 30, pleaded...
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
