ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
The Detroit Free Press

Footage released of fatal shooting

Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man

DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
The Oakland Press

Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone

A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

Suspect in Dearborn active shooter situation surrenders

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police say a 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody without injury following a seven-hour standoff with police. Police say the man has a history of mental illness and drug abuse. Investigators say the suspect became involved in a confrontation with a clerk at the hotel over...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75

State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said. According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Man enters plea on day 2 of murder trial

An Oakland County jury seated to hear the case of a man accused of killing his stepfather and injuring his mother during a fight over video game playing was unexpectedly dismissed on the second day of trial after a plea deal was reached. On Oct. 4, Christopher McKinney, 30, pleaded...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy