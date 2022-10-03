Read full article on original website
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
Why José Abreu asked to sit for White Sox season finale
Will Tuesday prove to be the last time we see José Abreu in the starting lineup in a White Sox uniform?. Abreu, whose future with the White Sox beyond this season is cloudy, was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s season finale — as acting manager Miguel Cairo said would be the case Tuesday night.
Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans
Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."
South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?
Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Why Cubs' Contreras ready to answer if Cardinals call
Whatever comes next for Willson Contreras in his All-Star career, he’s ready for every option, any team in free agency and considers this crossroads in his career a “goal” and a “dream coming true” that he has earned. And if anyone believes he hasn’t considered...
Twins troll Judge after Arráez wins AL batting title, denies Triple Crown bid
Aaron Judge may be the home run king in the American League, but Luis Arráez claimed the batting title. And by doing so, the Minnesota Twins second baseman denied the New York Yankees slugger the rare Triple Crown, which has been accomplished just 12 times by 10 players in major league history.
Contreras 'nostalgic' after Cubs career reaches likely end
CINCINNATI — He said his final goodbyes to fans at Wrigley Field twice in two months, enjoyed an All-Star Game with his brother in the same National League lineup, hit his 100th career home run in May and his 117th in his final game he played this season on Tuesday.
Teammates hope 2022 not Abreu’s White Sox swan song
Even just the idea of José Abreu not returning to the White Sox is "hard to imagine" for starter Lucas Giolito. "I didn’t even think about that," Giolito said after Tuesday's 8-3 White Sox win. "That would hurt, man." Abreu has been a White Sox staple for nine...
When will the White Sox hire a new manager?
On Monday, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down as manager of the White Sox due to ongoing health-related issues. Rick Hahn then said in a press conference the team will begin its search to find a new manager for the team. When will the Sox hire a new manager?
Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments
Editor's Note: "Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén
Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has mulled over the possibility of receiving a call from Rick Hahn and the organization. But for now, it's not on his agenda.
2023 MLB Draft Lottery odds, how it works
For years, the NBA and NHL have set the top of their draft orders through a lottery system. And Major League Baseball is about to do the same. The new MLB collective bargaining agreement struck ahead of the 2022 campaign called for a draft lottery beginning in 2023. The change was made to discourage tanking, as finishing with one of the worst records will no longer come with the guarantee of a high draft pick.
Adrian Sampson on Cubs Rotation Power Rankings: 'Whatever'
CINCINNATI — Adrian Sampson, who produced one of the brighter storylines of a tough Cubs season, started feeling his leg cramp right before his final start, in the Cubs’ season finale against the Reds. “It was very shocking to me. I’ve never really had that before,” he said....
How all 30 MLB teams finished the 2022 regular season
The gap between baseball’s winners and losers remains wide. That lack of regular-season parity across the league means less competitive games, uncompelling division races and fewer teams and fan bases with postseason aspirations. Nine teams had 90-plus wins, with four reaching triple digits. On the flip side, nine teams...
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career
Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
José Abreu's White Sox future murky entering offseason
For any questions about whether White Sox first baseman José Abreu wants to continue playing in 2023, he answered them emphatically on Tuesday. “Claro!” the White Sox first baseman said. “Of course,” Abreu then added through team interpreter Billy Russo. “I love baseball. I love the game even...
Quintana gave Contreras 'strong recommendation' of Cardinals
Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Contreras is set to become a free agent for the...
NBC Sports
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE – As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought...
Stroman, Sampson lead Cubs rotation's post-All-Star surge
CINCINNATI — With one game left this season, check out what the end-of-season Cubs rotation has pulled off since the All-Star break:. A second-half collective ERA of 2.88 — third in the majors behind only 100-win World Series contenders Houston and the Dodgers. It’s an eye-popping finish that...
Jose Abreu wants to play baseball in 2023
"¡Claro! Yo amo beisbol! (Of course! I love baseball!)" Abreu said on Tuesday. You don't need a translator to pick up on Abreu's enthusiasm for coming back in 2023. Amidst speculation Abreu, 35, might want to retire from baseball, he reassures he still wants to keep playing. And who...
