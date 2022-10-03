Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire Community Action Council to host first Indigenous Peoples' Celebration in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The first Indigenous Peoples' Celebration in the Berkshires will bring members of the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe to Pittsfield this weekend. The event is being hosted by the Berkshire Community Action Council on Sunday at the Pittsfield Common. The Stockbridge-Munsee tribe were the original inhabitants of Berkshire County and...
spectrumnews1.com
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
spectrumnews1.com
Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely
Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester students lead the way at Andy's Attic
WORCESTER, Mass. - For nearly 10 years, Andy's Attic, a local nonprofit run by high school students, has helped families fill their closets with warm and comfortable clothes, and there's still a great need for donations. What You Need To Know. Andy's Attic is a nonprofit charitable organization run by...
spectrumnews1.com
Project New Hope donates furniture to Worcester veteran
WORCESTER, Mass. - Bill Griffin, an 81-year old Navy veteran, had been in a nursing home for four years rehabbing after suffering a second stroke. He was recently placed into his own apartment, but didn't have much furniture. The VA contacted the nonprofit Project New Hope to see if they...
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Easthampton left with no local pharmacy after Walgreens pharmacy shutdown
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The pharmacy inside the Easthampton Walgreens is closed indefinitely due to staffing issues. The move has many residents concerned because right now, the city no longer has any a local pharmacy. Notes posted at the Walgreens entrance notify customers from Easthampton and surrounding communities its pharmacy is...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail-and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators "allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into...
spectrumnews1.com
Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?
KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Undefeated showdowns on week five of the Friday Night Football Frenzy
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week five featured two match ups of undefeated teams on the Friday Night Football Frenzy. Oxford (5-0) hosted Quaboag (4-1) in a rematch of a playoff game from a season ago. After the defenses largely controlled the first half, Oxford's offense gained control in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-7 win. Quarterback Lucas Lambert once again showed off his dual threat capability by rushing for a touchdown and throwing for three more.
spectrumnews1.com
Kicker Derek Ng making history for Holy Cross football team
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross kicker Derek Ng is breaking records seemingly every game. Earlier this season Ng became the all-time leader in career field goals made for Holy Cross. Then last week, Ng became the all time leader in career points scored for the Crusaders, passing Gordie Lockbaum and Joe Segreti's mark of 264. Ng now has 271 career points.
