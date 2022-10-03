Even in the face of historic flooding and wind gusts up to 96 mph, New Smyrna Golf Club's signature 2nd hole pine tree stood strong through the storm. Though cleanup efforts continue on holes 4 through 7, the course will reopen Friday, Oct. 7. Golfers can play 19 holes for the price of regular greens fees of $35 and a cart rental by playing holes 1-3, 8, 9, and then play the back nine before playing 1-3, 8 and nine again. The driving range is closed until further notice.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO