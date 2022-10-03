ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Dolli
3d ago

Has NASCAR offered any assistance to Daytona?

WSOC Charlotte

13 young drivers selected for chance to be in NASCAR program that promotes diversity

CHARLOTTE — NASCAR on Thursday announced 13 drivers who will race in its Drive for Diversity Combine in November. It is an effort to attract and train diverse drivers. The Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program was created in 2004 to develop and train minorities and female drivers on and off the track. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are all alumni of the program, which is operated by Rev Racing in Concord.
CHARLOTTE, NC
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will rally for 30th Daytona Biketoberfest

Daytona Beach will celebrate a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest Oct. 13-6. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the Ormond Scenic Loop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cityofnsb.com

New Smyrna Golf Club reopens Oct. 7, updates on other facilities

Even in the face of historic flooding and wind gusts up to 96 mph, New Smyrna Golf Club's signature 2nd hole pine tree stood strong through the storm. Though cleanup efforts continue on holes 4 through 7, the course will reopen Friday, Oct. 7. Golfers can play 19 holes for the price of regular greens fees of $35 and a cart rental by playing holes 1-3, 8, 9, and then play the back nine before playing 1-3, 8 and nine again. The driving range is closed until further notice.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
