U of I student sexually assaulted over weekend

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted on campus over the weekend.

Police said the assault happened at a university dorm hall at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. A campus safety notice sent to students, faculty and staff Monday afternoon said the offender is someone the victim met through a dating app.

The offender is described as being a White man about 20 years old and approximately 5′ 10″ in height. Police said he went by the name Austin and had bleach-blonde hair.

Anyone who has formation about this crime is asked to call University Police at 217-333-1216, People wanting to remain anonymous can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visit their website or use the P3 Tips app.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

