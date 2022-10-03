U of I student sexually assaulted over weekend
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted on campus over the weekend.
Police said the assault happened at a university dorm hall at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. A campus safety notice sent to students, faculty and staff Monday afternoon said the offender is someone the victim met through a dating app.
The offender is described as being a White man about 20 years old and approximately 5′ 10″ in height. Police said he went by the name Austin and had bleach-blonde hair.
Anyone who has formation about this crime is asked to call University Police at 217-333-1216, People wanting to remain anonymous can call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, visit their website or use the P3 Tips app.
