Myhighplains.com
Carpet Tech Teams Up with Meals on Wheels to Provide for Seniors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need in our community. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
Myhighplains.com
Jazztober Returns for 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a fall staple around Amarillo, and starting on October 4th, every Tuesday night in October will include great music for free. Jazztober returns with Big G & The Tradewinds which starts at 6 p.m. over at the historic Bivins home at 1000 S Polk. People can bring blankets, chairs, food, pets, and kids.
It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building
Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
Live Out Your Yuppie Dreams In This Home For Sale Near Amarillo College
One thing I can't get enough of about the housing market in Amarillo is that we have a few architectural styles that are totally unique to the area. And on top of that...these telltale styles are timeless in design.....and rich. Did I mention rich?. You've definitely seen the type of...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?
One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business. Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now. The owners said they are...
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
High Plains USS Indianapolis survivor dead at 98
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained a misidentified picture of Cleatus Lebow. The error has been corrected. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced that Cleatus Lebow, a local survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in World War II, died late last month in […]
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Myhighplains.com
Local Artist Discusses Benefit of Fluid Art on Mental Health
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Victoria Wynn is a local artist who is making big waves with her work. She also loves to talk about fluid art and it’s benefit for mental health. She takes it a step further by offering an Art & Mindset Retreat which you can learn about here.
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
Texans, Rejoice! A New $30M Buc-ee's Location Is Set To Break Ground Soon
Buc-ee's is headed to Amarillo.
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
