Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Carpet Tech Teams Up with Meals on Wheels to Provide for Seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need in our community. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Jazztober Returns for 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a fall staple around Amarillo, and starting on October 4th, every Tuesday night in October will include great music for free. Jazztober returns with Big G & The Tradewinds which starts at 6 p.m. over at the historic Bivins home at 1000 S Polk. People can bring blankets, chairs, food, pets, and kids.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

It's a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar's Building

Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Fantastic Journey At Wonderland Cost How Much To Build?

One of the things I always find fascinating is how much things cost to build. I'm not talking about houses or random buildings. I'm talking about off-the-wall things, such as amusement parks. You know all that stuff can't be cheap to put together. All the metal/wood for roller coasters, the...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
High Plains USS Indianapolis survivor dead at 98

High Plains USS Indianapolis survivor dead at 98

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story contained a misidentified picture of Cleatus Lebow. The error has been corrected. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced that Cleatus Lebow, a local survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in World War II, died late last month in […]
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Local Artist Discusses Benefit of Fluid Art on Mental Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Victoria Wynn is a local artist who is making big waves with her work. She also loves to talk about fluid art and it’s benefit for mental health. She takes it a step further by offering an Art & Mindset Retreat which you can learn about here.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)

Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
AMARILLO, TX

