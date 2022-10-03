Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Brie, Two Ways
Mary Cressler and Sean Martin, co-authors of “Fire and Wine”, joined us to share not one, but two ways to make an appetizer with Brie! You'll find the recipe for Bake Brie Cheese On the Grill on the Vindulge website. The Grilled Cedar Plank Brie and Strawberry Balsamic Glaze recipe is below. For information about "Fire and Wine" click here.
KATU.com
Molly Gilbert's "Sheet Pan Sweets"!
Molly Gilbert joined us to share her new book "Sheet Pan Sweets" She showed us her recipe for Apple Fritter Sheet Cake! Click here to learn more about Molly!. To me, the apple fritter is always the best choice at the donut shop. Every time. I mean, I’ll never say no to a maple old fashioned or a plain raised glazed, and there’s a time and place for fancy shapes, fillings, and toppings, but if it’s in the case, the apple fritter has my vote. You can’t beat the dense yet airy dough, studded with pockets of apple and cinnamon and bathed in a milky glaze. This cake is an homage to my favorite donut — it’s got the same dense crumb, baked apple pockets, and sweet maple glaze. And the best part? No frying necessary.
