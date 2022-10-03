Molly Gilbert joined us to share her new book "Sheet Pan Sweets" She showed us her recipe for Apple Fritter Sheet Cake! Click here to learn more about Molly!. To me, the apple fritter is always the best choice at the donut shop. Every time. I mean, I’ll never say no to a maple old fashioned or a plain raised glazed, and there’s a time and place for fancy shapes, fillings, and toppings, but if it’s in the case, the apple fritter has my vote. You can’t beat the dense yet airy dough, studded with pockets of apple and cinnamon and bathed in a milky glaze. This cake is an homage to my favorite donut — it’s got the same dense crumb, baked apple pockets, and sweet maple glaze. And the best part? No frying necessary.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO