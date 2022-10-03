Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
selmasun.com
Montgomery man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of elderly
A man from Montgomery has turned himself in for allegedly exploiting an elderly person for their money. According to Alabama News Network, Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, faces felony charges that could land him between as much as twenty years in prison for each charge. He could also be fined $30,000...
Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules
A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
WSFA
11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic. Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death. Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of Montgomery. Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair. Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair. Officials traced the social...
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
alabamanews.net
Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
WSFA
Montgomery armed robbery suspect sought by police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a business Monday afternoon. Investigators are asking the police for help identifying the suspect, who walked into a store in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect pulled a handgun, demanded property, then fled from the scene on foot, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Opelika Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in String of Vehicle Break-Ins
Opelika police say they’ve now arrested the man suspect of a string of vehicle break-ins. Police have charged 30-year-old Deandrian Marquel Martin with nine counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of theft of property. Police say the break-ins happened over the summer in residential areas...
wtvy.com
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
alabamanews.net
Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
selmasun.com
Shooting in Montgomery leaves one dead, one injured
Montgomery Police have opened an investigation after a shooting resulted in one being killed and one with life-threatening injuries. According to Alabama News Network police discovered a man identified as Reginald Woods, 23, dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man's name has not been released. The report...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Montgomery man arrested, charged with fraud and exploitation of the elderly
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg announced that a Montgomery man was arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud Monday. 35-year-old Nicholas Allen, of Montgomery, was indicted on one count of securities fraud and one count of financial exploitation of the […]
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed part of U.S. 31 Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. All lanes have...
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0