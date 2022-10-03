MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic. Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?

