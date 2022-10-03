ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall burn season went into effect over the weekend, here’s what that means

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Last month marked the arrival of the Fall season, but another threshold was crossed upon our collective transition into the month of October – the effective institution of Fall burn season guidelines.

The periods between March 1 to May 31 and October 1 to December 31 fall under what the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection refers to as “forest fire season.”

The designation was given due to the tendency of controlled fires conducted during these months to spread by way of the highly flammable dead and/or dying leaves commonly found during these periods.

Burning is prohibited during the March – May and October – December periods between 7:00am and 5:00pm per West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5.

These restrictions essentially limit open burning to night and the hours immediately preceding nightfall, although they may be bypassed through the procurement of a burning permit from the Division of Forestry and paying of any necessary fees.

Additionally, those conducting burns during the Fall burning season are expected to attend to any fires started, and areas in which fires are conducted must be cleared down to mineral soil for a minimum distance of ten feet around that which is being burned.

Finally, should one lose control of fire after having started it, that person is to be held liable for any damage caused by the fire, as well as for the cost of fighting said fire.

Regarding burning material, a number of items including household trash, tires & rubber products, and insulation from copper wire are prohibited from being utilized in an open burn.

“Burning household waste is a serious threat to public health and the environment,” states the WV Department of Environmental Protection regarding the burning of household trash.

“Toxic chemicals, including dioxins, are produced when household waste is burned. One household burn barrel emits more dioxin than a municipal waste incinerator serving thousands of homes. Burning of debris can cause another problem…forest fires.”

Additional items which are prohibited from implementation in open burn situations include construction, building, & demolition materials, waste paints, oil, or solvents, wood pallets, plastic, carpet, and styrofoam.

Those found to be in violation of open burn laws, 45CSR6, may incur a Notice of Violation and/or a fine of up to $10,000 per day.

“No burning may be done unless all inflammable material has been removed from around the material to be burned as a safety strip for a distance which insures that the fire will not escape and which is not less than 10 feet,” says the West Virginia Division of Forestry. “If fire escapes beyond the safety strip, the person responsible shall be guilty of misdemeanor.”

The Division of Forestry also reminds landowners that they are to take all practicable means to suppress any fire which may present on their property. Failing to do so may result in the collection of the amount expended by the State of WV for the conducting of said suppression.

May any Mountain State residents seek to conduct fires during the 2022 Fall burn season, it is hoped they will abide by the guidelines in place and exercise safe burning practices throughout the Autumn season.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage fire safety in the State of West Virginia can be found here.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
