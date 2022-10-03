ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Metairie, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries

GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
GARYVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
fox8live.com

Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy