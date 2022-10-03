Read full article on original website
WDSU
Michoud interchange ramps closed indefinitely for illegal dumping cleanup
NEW ORLEANS — The Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 10 interchange ramps at Michoud Boulevard will be closed indefinitely as crews work to clean up illegal dumping. Illegal dumping has plagued both the east and westbound sides of the interstate at Michoud for years, if not decades.
fox8live.com
Real-time cameras show Jefferson Parish drivers if trains are crossing busy intersections
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Getting around the trains on Metairie Road in Jefferson Parish isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a rush. That’s why the parish has launched a new tool for drivers and it’s only the beginning. “Saturday, it was three hours,” Chloe Breaux said....
NOLA.com
Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts
Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NOLA.com
New camera up at Metairie Road rail crossing. Traffic was stopped for three hours Saturday.
Two days after it took a crew three hours to replace the battery in a rail crossing signal on Metairie Road, Jefferson Parish government has added a camera to provide live footage of the tracks at Frisco Avenue, a regular sore spot for drivers. Trains typically pass through the intersection...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
WDSU
Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries
GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
WWL-TV
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
The victim of stray bullets in a drive by shooting, at only seven years old, changed life for her and mom. They are forever grateful to an NOPD officer.
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
WDSU
Rivertown Office of Motor Vehicles location set to reopen for first time since Hurricane Ida
KENNER, La. — The Rivertown Office of Motor Vehicles location is set to reopen for the first time since Hurricane Ida. The office is at 421 Williams Blvd. The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles announced that the location will reopen on Oct. 10. For more information on hours of...
You Can Own This Stunning Two-Story French Quarter Firehouse for a Mere $4.35 Million
Were you enamored by fire trucks as kid? Maybe you wanted to be a fireman or forewoman and spend hours upon hours at a firehouse.
Man who killed real estate agent during dirt bike sale sentenced to life in Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jalen Harvey, who was found guilty of killing Joseph Vindel on the West Bank of New Orleans during a dirt bike sale, was sentenced to life in prison, a Jefferson Parish judge ruled Thurs, Oct. 6. Jurors found Harvey guilty of first-degree murder in early September.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
Cutting in line: Altercation over customer skipping line at Mississippi Walmart leaves man with knife cuts to face
One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
fox8live.com
Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
Suspect in constable's shooting apprehended after SWAT presence shuts down Canal in Mid-City
New Orleans Police say they have apprehended a suspect after a manhunt shut down Canal Street near N. Lopez Street in Mid-City this afternoon.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
City leaders break ground for a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Mid-City
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the YWCA Greater New Orleans Board of Directors to break ground for the YWCA Greater New Orleans' new state-of-the-art facility in Mid-City.
