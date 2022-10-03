Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans to fly flags half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
NEBRASKA -- On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that all flags - U.S. and Nebraska - are to be flown at half-staff for a three day period. Flags will be at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Ricketts said flags will be flown at...
Nebraska Sen. headed back to Ukraine
An old soldier is headed back to the front lines in Ukraine, saying that at certain times in history, you need to get involved.
KETV.com
'Security incident' disrupts some CHI Health systems
OMAHA, Neb. — Patients at one of the metro's largest health systems are left in limbo after a "security incident." CHI Health shut down some IT systems as a precaution after its parent company Common-Spirit reported that security issue. Common-Spirit owns 140 hospitals in 21 states, including Iowa and...
iheart.com
Nebraska 11th-Most Impacted State By Natural Disasters
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the states most impacted by natural disasters. WalletHub ranks Nebraska 11th for natural disasters based on the number of disasters that've caused $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amount per capita. In the second category Nebraska ranks 6th. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states can be found here.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?
OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
etxview.com
Nebraska State Fair is again looking for a new director
GRAND ISLAND — Bill Ogg is leaving his position as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, meaning the fair will soon have its third director in five years. Ogg, who was hired in May 2020, said he will assist in the transition to new leadership. News of Ogg's...
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks warns drought may fuel deadly big game virus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunters can chalk up another worry to drought. This one is for big game populations, like deer and bighorn. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD. “It’s a virus that’s transmitted by gnats,” Nebraska Game and Parks big game program manager Luke Meduna said. “So when you have drought conditions you tend to create these mud flood conditions that are good for the gnats, in turn when you have those drought conditions (EHD) tends to concentrate on deer around those shallow water sources.”
doniphanherald.com
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Sioux City Journal
'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate
A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking. So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
etxview.com
Move over law expands and more starting Oct. 1
Sometimes, new traffic laws reflect what people are already doing anyway — they are a legislation of common sense. Other times, new laws bring meaningful change. There’s a mixture of that in new Maryland laws that were passed by the General Assembly earlier this year that went into effect on Saturday, Oct. 1.
etxview.com
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
etxview.com
Missouri agriculture groups renew criticism of Grain Belt Express over new extension
A years-long fight over the Grain Belt Express high-voltage transmission line appeared to end earlier this year when lawmakers signed off on compromise legislation requiring future transmission lines to bring more benefit to Missouri. It also required electrical transmission line developers to pay farmers more for easements to build future...
etxview.com
Smiley campaign hits back at Seattle Times, Starbucks, Seahawks over trademark claims
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
klkntv.com
What OPEC’s oil cut could mean for Nebraska consumers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gas prices are rising again, but they won’t get as high as they did in the summer, experts say. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is planning to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November. It is the biggest...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
