Lottie London is taking an entertainment-themed approach to incentivize Gen Z to donate blood. The vegan cosmetics brand has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch its “Vampire Diaries”-inspired Love Sucks collection, which includes an eye shadow palette, lip tints, a pH color-changing blush and multicolored face pens. Ranging in price from $4.98 to $9.98, the range is available exclusively at Walmart. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The collection is one part of the brand’s “Blood for Beauty” campaign, which...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 MINUTES AGO