Joplin company manufacturing battery powered boats
A first of its kind, battery-powered boat is taking to America's waterways.
Neosho manufacturing expo showcases all-skill levels of job openings
NEOSHO, Mo. — There are hundreds of job openings throughout the Joplin area right now in manufacturing alone. But not every high school student nearing graduation knows about that, or much about the employers offering the jobs. Not every high school senior in the Four State area will opt for college next fall. Some of them will want to start working right away or go into a field that doesn’t require a two or four-year degree. Several area employers would love to help them do that.
Bourbon County Tax-Delinquent Sale Is Oct. 13, 68 Properties For Sale
Bourbon County is set for a tax sale on October 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the Bourbon County Courthouse at 210 S National Avenue, Fort Scott, Kansas. “The purpose of the tax sales is to get the properties into the hands of taxpayers that will pay the (property) taxes,” Bourbon County Treasurer Patty Love, said.
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays!￼
We visit our Facebook Question of the day. Plus we share a few of your birthdays, as we’re happy to announce a new giveaway at the end of each week! With your birthday submissions, we’ll pick a random winner each Friday to receive 4 free passes to B&B Theatres in Neosho! Be sure to go to GMFS on fourstateshomepage.com to enter!
I-44 slow-down as pickup burns at Fidelity, Mo.
FIDELTIY, Mo. – About 9:30 a.m. Thursday reports of a vehicle fire along I-44 west near 17 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot of location near 17 mm I-44 west during event. The pickup was fully engulfed after a short time and...
Pickleball sport booming in Pittsburg, ribbon cutting
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.
A Look at the Joplin Writers’ Faire
Joplin Public Library & Post Art Library are hosting the Joplin Writers’ Faire this Saturday! Come meet and support local authors! Jeana Gockley has the details here!
GMFS Weekend Warm-up￼
Wondering what to do this weekend? Well Howie and Bubba have some fun events in this Weekend Warm-Up! With a Wine Share going in Neosho, and a Wings & Wheels Weekend happening at the Freedom of Flight Museum, there’s something for anyone to enjoy!
New Convenience Store Coming to Coffeyville
A new convenience store is coming to Coffeyville. A Pete's Convenience Store, which is based in Parsons, is currently under construction on 11th Street between Patterson and Maple Street. Owner Gratz Peters says he's had interest in this location for a while. Peters says their goal is to be open...
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/07/22
We are looking at a sharp drop in temperatures heading into the weekend. Upper 30s are possible Friday night for Chanute and Fort Scott. We will see the chance for rain starting to pick up by the middle of next week. Future cast shows a few clouds late tonight and...
Thousands in Webb City line Main Street for parade
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Homecoming week celebrations in Webb City continued this afternoon and evening with a parade on Main Street. Several thousand people lined Main, from 3rd Street to Stadium Drive to watch Webb City’s homecoming parade. The event featured more than fifty entries, which included the Junior High and High School marching bands, […]
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
News To Know: another inmate captured, logjam removed
MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Oklahoma. Just before midnight, Tuesday night, October 4, Tyler Tavis was checked back into the Ottawa County Jail. Numerous media outlets reported he was in custody. However OCSO say it was a clerical error and they are working to correct it. On Wednesday morning, October 5, OCSO confirm that Buck Martindale was located at a residence near Devil’s Promenade. “Martindale was found in his mothers house hiding below an AC unit. His mother was not home but a female was arrested for harboring a fugitive.” — OCSO. If you’re interested in reading more about this story – including the full timeline of events – click here.
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
Half-Hour Highlights!
With Bubba’s better half away, we’re happy to welcome Barry this morning! He shares some vacation photos, and tells us about the Quapaw Post. And we learn about a new, and popular restaurant that’s coming to Joplin! All that and more in these Half-Hour Highlights!
PSU Musicians featured in PBS Special
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State professor and graduate student will appear on PBS later this week. Professor Robert Kehle and grad student Jonathan Desoto, Jr. Recently performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. The performance was recorded earlier this year as part of a show called “An Ozark Mountain...
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:10 – I was dispatched to the Webb City Police Department for a lost item at Walmart. 16:13 – I was dispatched to Hall and Zora streets for a motor vehicle crash. 15:30 – I was dispatched to Madison Street and MacArthur Drive for a motor vehicle crash.
Loretta Lynn brought her music to Grand Lake in the 1990s.
GROVE, Okla. – Loretta Lynn’s reality-based songs were a staple of country music for over 60 years. With her death on Monday at age 90 years old, the legend was remembered as a voice that knew heartbreak up close. “She was a trailblazer,” said Jana Jae, an American...
Columbus Day celebration opens
The 53rd annual Columbus Day Festival and Balloon Regatta will begin at Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday. With the Covid fear diminishing the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says in the words of Merle Evans the “Show must go on.” The bean feed, sponsored by Commerce Bank, will once again kick-off the festival. The festival which began with the free bean feed has turned into the…
GMFS MSSU Homecoming!￼
Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their Homecoming this week, and we’ve got MSSU Executive Vice President, Brad Hodson to tell us more! Offering outdoor movies, virtual reality games, a bonfire and pep rally. Along with a parade in Downtown Joplin, it’s a fun way to celebrate and show our MSSU Lion pride! Find out all the fun events right here!
