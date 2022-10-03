Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart reveals biggest reason why Georgia fans shouldn’t panic
Kirby Smart gives Dawg Nation a great reason why Georgia football fans should not panic. The only panic Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wants to hear is Widespread rocking out on the SAE lawn during Showercap. Even though the Dawgs have looked rough the last two weeks at home...
SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Georgia After Recent Struggles
The SEC Shorts crew pokes fun at Georgia after their recent struggle win against Missouri prior to their matchup against Auburn.
Dooley's Dozen: 12 must-know facts ahead of Florida's homecoming game
Remember in the old days when Florida would play a non-SEC school on homecoming so the alumni would be sure to go home happy?. That changed in 1996 when Florida started playing SEC games on its special day. This is the third time that Florida will play Missouri on homecoming....
WATCH: Shane Beamer Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story
South Carolina takes on Kentucky this weekend, causing head coach Shane Beamer to reminisce on a funny recruiting moment.
Watch: Chris Rodriguez Talks His Return to the Field, Adjusting In-Game and more
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr spoke to the media on Tuesday, three days removed from his season debut last Saturday in Oxford against Ole Miss. The star senior talked what it was like getting back on the field, dealing with fatigue later in the game, moving on from the loss and ...
Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News
Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Former Alabama star makes it clear how he feels about the Vols the rest of the season
A former Alabama star had a pretty strong take this week on the Tennesee Vols and what he expects from UT the rest of the season. Former Crimson Tide safety Roman Harper, a two-time NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said on the SEC Network this past week that he thinks Tennessee will end up winning 11 games this season.
Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
Lane Kiffin's Dog 'Juice' Agrees to NIL Deal With The Grove Collective
The unofficial mascot of the Ole Miss Rebels, Juice, has inked an NIL deal with the Grove Collective.
Podcast: How is Auburn football recruiting impacted if Bryan Harsin is fired?
Let's jump into a recruiting update for the Auburn football program.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Georgia, offensive struggles
Georgia is regressing back towards the rest of the pack after looking like a repeat-bound superpower in the opening weeks of the 2022 college football season. Less-than-stellar performances vs. Kent State and Missouri over the last couple weeks have pundits believing that perhaps Georgia can be beaten this year. One...
Texas A&M Baseball Reveals Revised 2023 Conference Schedule
The revised SEC baseball schedule was released on Monday, correcting an error in the initial schedule.
Monday’s news is a reminder of the biggest obstacle facing the Tennessee Vols this season
The Tennessee Vols received some news on Monday that’s a reminder of the biggest obstacle facing the team in 2022. Vols head coach Josh Heupel announced that senior cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Burrell struggled at times this season, but he...
SEC Roundup: A look around the conference
We are approaching the midway point of the 2022 college football season in the SEC. Thus far we have seen the usual suspects standing at the top of the hill with Alabama and Georgia coming into Week 6 with identical 5-0 records. They have both won their two conference matchups....
