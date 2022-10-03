ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson glimpse into the future for building teams like Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have made it clear that they are entering a long-term roster building project. They are hoping to grow as a team with their youth and draft picks. Some of the extra draft picks the Pacers have are in the 2023 NBA Draft, where they will be hoping to add to their core. Indiana has their own first-round draft pick along with Boston's and Cleveland's in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

