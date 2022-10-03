Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
88-year-old ex-MLB pitcher is gaining new fame — thanks to his granddaughter’s TikTok
A former Major League Baseball pitcher and coach has a new following thanks to his granddaughter’s viral TikTok videos, which share his stories to an entirely new generation. Wes Stock, 88, who was a pitcher and catcher before becoming a World Series winning pitching coach, is often the subject...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Yardbarker
Change is Coming to the White Sox
A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Boomer & Gio crew predict Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom free agent destinations
The Boomer and Gio crew make their picks for where they believe Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom will end up this offseason, and some see big changes.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series
After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Angels make decision on interim manager Phil Nevin
The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision about the future of interim manager Phil Nevin. The Angels announced Wednesday that they have signed Nevin to a one-year deal to remain as manager, removing the interim tag in the process. Nevin took over as interim manager on June 7 after...
theminaretonline.org
MLB to Implement New Rules for 2023 Season
On Friday, Sept. 9, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a docket of new rules for the 2023 season. Starting in the 2023 MLB season, the league announced the implementation of a pitch timer, bigger bases, and limitations on defensive shifts. “The rule changes we are announcing today have...
Yankees call up former SF Giants prospect who was part of Evan Longoria trade
The Yankees called up former SF Giants prospect Matt Krook on Tuesday. Krook was traded by the Giants to acquire Evan Longoria back in 2017.
3 bold player predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2022 postseason run
What lies ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals as they prepare to kick off the 2022 MLB postseason with a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies?. As winners of the National League Central, the St. Louis Cardinals will begin the postseason by hosting the Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card matchup beginning on Friday. The Cardinals were 3-4 against the Phillies this season, dropping two of three games in Philadelphia in early July before splitting a four-game series with them at Busch Stadium one week later.
‘Thank you Boston’: Dennis Eckersley’s emotional message to Red Sox fans after final broadcast
The Major League Baseball regular season concluded for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. In what turned out to be a highly disappointing season, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East. It is a sad way to end any season, but particularly this season. MLB...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
