ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

Wrightstown facilities to create over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving state grant

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two Wrightstown facilities in village's industrial park will be adding over 120 manufacturing jobs after receiving two Transportation Economic Assistance grants. Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the TEA grants for the village Thursday. The grants will allow Alliance Plastics Inc. and Drexel...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, WI
Government
County
Waupaca County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Clintonville, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
New London, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Government
Waupaca County, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Outagamie County, WI
Waupaca County, WI
Government
wearegreenbay.com

Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay aims to double enrollment with development of Phoenix Innovation Park

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school's enrollment.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#State Of Wisconsin#Urban Areas#Tyson Foods#Construction Maintenance#Waupaca#Ubers#Micro Transit Service#Wedc
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin sees most single-day COVID-19 deaths since March

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in more than six months. The state Department of Health Services reported 16 deaths on Wednesday, the most in a single day since March 25. The seven-day average of deaths rose to four. Meanwhile, new cases dipped...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

COVID-19 vaccine and updated booster available at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The updated COVID-19 bivalent booster along with primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. They're available on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The clinics do not require appointments...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy