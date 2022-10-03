Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Nebraska State Fair is again looking for a new director
GRAND ISLAND — Bill Ogg is leaving his position as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, meaning the fair will soon have its third director in five years. Ogg, who was hired in May 2020, said he will assist in the transition to new leadership. News of Ogg's...
etxview.com
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
etxview.com
Move over law expands and more starting Oct. 1
Sometimes, new traffic laws reflect what people are already doing anyway — they are a legislation of common sense. Other times, new laws bring meaningful change. There’s a mixture of that in new Maryland laws that were passed by the General Assembly earlier this year that went into effect on Saturday, Oct. 1.
etxview.com
Debate flares up over proposed Washington heat pump mandate
(The Center Square) – A proposal by the Washington State Building Code Council to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction has garnered a split reaction from the public, which was reflected in a recent episode of TVW’s “The Impact” that saw two supporters and an opponent of the proposal make their cases.
etxview.com
IBM and CEO Arvind Krishna Welcome President Biden to Poughkeepsie Site, Company Plans to Invest $20 billion in the Hudson Valley Region Over 10 Years
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM's Poughkeepsie, New York site to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured. During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years. The goal of the investments, which will be strengthened by close collaboration with New York State, is to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock new discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.
