The Spun

Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News

On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point...
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
Sportscasting

Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating

Richard Petty made a surprising comment during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when he bluntly called out his son Kyle for cheating, and, in the process, gave him a dose of his own medicine. The post Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change

For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
WNCT

Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Hailie Deegan News

Earlier this week, Hailie Deegan teased exciting news regarding her career. With that said, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that she's going to make her Xfinity Series debut later this month. Deegan, 21, will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. That raise will be televised on...
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sportscasting

Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report

Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week

Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
Racing News

Kevin Harvick penalized 100 points after Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR penalty report from Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR visited Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Talladega penalty report for NASCAR weekend. Following the race weekend, Kevin Harvick has been handed a massive 100-point penalty. The team and driver have...
Doc's Sports Service

Bank of America Roval 400 Picks, Odds & Predictions 10/9/2022

In the Chase for the Cup, we have officially reached the cut off for the second round. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where the sixth race out of the 10 playoff races will take place. We are closing in on the last race of the round of 12 and four of the drivers that are still racing for the cup will be eliminated after this weekend. It's a huge weekend for drivers on the cusp and you better believe they'll be going after it.
Racing News

Charlotte TV Schedule: October 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns home to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the Charlotte tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. The Charlotte ROVAL is a 2.28-mile course stretching 17 turns. It’s a playoff elimination event...
Charlotte, NC

Racing News

