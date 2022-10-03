In the Chase for the Cup, we have officially reached the cut off for the second round. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where the sixth race out of the 10 playoff races will take place. We are closing in on the last race of the round of 12 and four of the drivers that are still racing for the cup will be eliminated after this weekend. It's a huge weekend for drivers on the cusp and you better believe they'll be going after it.

CONCORD, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO