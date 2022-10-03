SmackDown Ratings, Viewership and Demo (9/30/22): Make No Mistake, Roman Reigns is a Draw for WWE

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
411mania.com
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantel Makes Bold Prediction About What Will Happen To Roman Reigns After He Drops WWE Titles
This year marks Dutch Mantel's 50th anniversary in pro wrestling, where he has been a wrestler, manager, booker, and producer/agent. With such a storied history, Mantel has become a sage of sports entertainment, and he recently shared some of that knowledge with Sportskeeda. Mantel believes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the road to a babyface turn, and if that happens, Mantel said the creative team needs to establish more heel characters.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE Star She Wants Match Against If She Becomes Raw Women's Champion
Since returning at SummerSlam this past July, Bayley has been all over WWE television as the leader of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IO Sky. She helped her stable mates acquire the Women's Tag Team Championships and now she has her mind set on capturing gold herself. At Extreme Rules on October 8, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion will look to win the red brand's Women's Championship when she competes against the champion, Bianca Belair, in a ladder match.
PWMania
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
lastwordonsports.com
Two Title Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts IV
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite brought a couple of match announcements for Battle of the Belts IV. Here’s what has been added to AEW Battle Of The Belts IV on October 7, 2022. Two Title Matches Added to Battle of the Belts IV. First, the ROH World Tag...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane
25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname
Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams. Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce...
wrestlinginc.com
Dave Meltzer On What Made Vince McMahon Decide To Retire From WWE
On July 22, 2022, the landscape for WWE and professional wrestling as a whole changed forever, as Vince McMahon announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct. The circumstances surrounding McMahon stepping down continue to be a topic of discussion. In an exclusive conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter weighed in on the timing of McMahon's decision to retire.
