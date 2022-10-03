Read full article on original website
New report: More Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-two Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth. That's according to a new report by the Indiana Department of Health. "Even one maternal mortality is too many," said Dr. Caroline Rouse, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology at IU School of Medicine.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We're now a couple of weeks into fall, as we watch the leaf cam down in Brown County starting to show more color changes. Based on the climatology of leaf color change in Indiana, central parts of the state should be reporting minimal change with more patchy color changes in the northern tier of the state.
Amazon hiring 2,400+ holiday workers in Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is looking to hire 4,000 workers in Indiana during the holiday shopping season. Around 2,400 of those will be in the Indianapolis area. The roles will be full-time, seasonal, and part-time. They range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Employees can earn, on average,...
Blue Bell releases new ice creams for the holiday season
BRENHAM, Texas — The holiday season is right around the corner and Blue Bell has your back. Blue Bell Creameries is reintroducing three ice cream flavors for the winter season. The Texas-based creamery announced it is bringing back its popular Peppermint Bark flavor. The mint ice cream is filled...
State files 'emotional' response to ACLU religious freedom abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana argued women filing a religious freedom claim against the new abortion law do not have standing because they’re not pregnant. Lawyers with the attorney general’s office wrote, “preserving human lives outweighs speculative concerns about hypothetical future pregnancies and modest alteration of Plaintiffs’ current sexual and contraceptive practices.”
