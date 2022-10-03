ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WTHR

Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines hurricane help

INDIANAPOLIS — Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard around $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana Red Cross volunteers help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Hundreds of Hoosiers are helping people during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, including more than a dozen Indiana American Red Cross volunteers. They are proving people shelter, food, water and medical aid. Last Friday, some of the volunteers were traveling through North Port when they...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Update on fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We're now a couple of weeks into fall, as we watch the leaf cam down in Brown County starting to show more color changes. Based on the climatology of leaf color change in Indiana, central parts of the state should be reporting minimal change with more patchy color changes in the northern tier of the state.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Amazon hiring 2,400+ holiday workers in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is looking to hire 4,000 workers in Indiana during the holiday shopping season. Around 2,400 of those will be in the Indianapolis area. The roles will be full-time, seasonal, and part-time. They range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Employees can earn, on average,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Blue Bell releases new ice creams for the holiday season

BRENHAM, Texas — The holiday season is right around the corner and Blue Bell has your back. Blue Bell Creameries is reintroducing three ice cream flavors for the winter season. The Texas-based creamery announced it is bringing back its popular Peppermint Bark flavor. The mint ice cream is filled...
BRENHAM, TX
WTHR

State files 'emotional' response to ACLU religious freedom abortion lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana argued women filing a religious freedom claim against the new abortion law do not have standing because they’re not pregnant. Lawyers with the attorney general’s office wrote, “preserving human lives outweighs speculative concerns about hypothetical future pregnancies and modest alteration of Plaintiffs’ current sexual and contraceptive practices.”
INDIANA STATE

