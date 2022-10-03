Former THP Trooper reported missing 1 day after being sentenced in assault case

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper at the center of a recently-resolved assault case has been reported missing.

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Harvey Briggs.

Harvey Briggs (Courtesy: Columbia Police Department)

Briggs was last seen in the Sunnyside area of Columbia on Oct. 1.

Family members told police that Briggs made several “concerning statements” prior to leaving and they have not seen him since.

He is 5’11” and 198 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Briggs was last seen driving his black 2015 Ford Fusion with a Tennessee plate: “156 BHBD.”

Harvey Briggs’ vehicle (Courtesy: Columbia Police Department)

News of his disappearance comes just days after he was sentenced for an assault in 2020.

In a viral video, Briggs could be seen ripping a mask from the face of a protester near the Tennessee State Capitol on Aug. 10, 2020 . The incident occurred during a “peaceful demonstration.”

Paperwork from the case states the Trooper then threw the mask, touching the protestor’s face in the process.

Briggs was a 22-year veteran of THP and was served with a termination notice on Aug. 14, 2020, for “unprofessional conduct.”

On Friday, Briggs was sentenced to supervised probation in connection with this case. He was then last seen by his family on Saturday.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Anyone with information about Briggs’ whereabouts is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at (931) 381-4900.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.