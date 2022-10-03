Read full article on original website
WUSA
Man fires gunshots from apartment with 4-year-old boy in the home
Police zeroed in on a man inside an apartment -- with his 4-year-old son. They say he fired shots inside the home -- and from the balcony.
WUSA
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Files to Become Legal Guardian of 13-Year-Old Son Atlas
Anne Heche's ex-husband James Tupper has filed paperwork in court to become the legal guardian of their 13-year-old son, Atlas Heche Tupper. According to new legal documents, obtained by ET, the 57-year-old actor filed a "petition for appointment of Guardian Ad Litem." He's also filed a "Notice of Intent to File Objections to Homer Heche Laffoon's Petition for Letters of Administration and Competing Probate Petition."
