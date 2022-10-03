Anne Heche's ex-husband James Tupper has filed paperwork in court to become the legal guardian of their 13-year-old son, Atlas Heche Tupper. According to new legal documents, obtained by ET, the 57-year-old actor filed a "petition for appointment of Guardian Ad Litem." He's also filed a "Notice of Intent to File Objections to Homer Heche Laffoon's Petition for Letters of Administration and Competing Probate Petition."

