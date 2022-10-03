ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says

Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Society
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Education
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it

As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge. However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Walker

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal in the state of Louisiana.
WALKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#High School#K12#The East Baton Rouge#The U S Constitution
brproud.com

Baker woman convicted of wire fraud during COVID pandemic sentenced

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker woman was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison for wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday. In addition to her 26-month prison sentence, Chanda Hall, 44, of Baker must pay a $5,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a $25,000 money judgment to the U.S., according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. Hall was convicted in June of this year.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Baker woman found guilty of, sentenced for falsifying aid claims during pandemic

BATON ROUGE - A Baker woman was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for wire fraud and making false claims for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanda Hall, 44, was convicted in June 2022 of wire fraud and making false statements; additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Louisiana found she made a false testimony during her trial, adding obstruction of justice to her charges.
BAKER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish deputy demoted following DWI arrest

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office captain has been demoted to lieutenant and suspended for two weeks following an arrest Oct. 2 on a driving while intoxicated charge. Deputy T.J. Gaughf also will be removed as APSO's training director and will not be able to use any department vehicles until the judicial process is complete.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)

Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Six individuals, including one from Prairieville, charged in federal drug trafficking investigation

A federal grand jury indictment led to the arrest of six individuals on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. According to a news release, the indictment accused the defendants of engaging in an extensive drug trafficking venture based out of East Baton Rouge Parish that distributed large quantities of cocaine and heroin.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy