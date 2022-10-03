Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says
Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
wbrz.com
Shooting threat at McKinley High prompts increased police presence Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A shooting threat to McKinley High School made Tuesday afternoon prompted an increased police presence on the school's campus Wednesday. The threat was posted online around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school and law enforcement were made aware of the threat, and while the school was not closed, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it was working with the school system to investigate.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
Woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
theadvocate.com
Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it
As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
theadvocate.com
How a casualty of Baton Rouge's opioid crisis led police to a drug ring inside a church
After a drug overdose left a person dead inside a bungalow off Plank Road in July, law enforcement traced the drugs suspected of killing them half a mile south to an unlikely location: The Salvation Ministry of Jesus Christ church. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies and Central Police officers executed...
$43K bond set for accused large-scale BR drug dealer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies say they spent hundreds of hours doing undercover surveillance on a suspected large-scale drug dealer they arrested this week in Baton Rouge. However, it may take only a few hours for that same suspect to post bond and...
WAFB.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Walker
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal in the state of Louisiana.
‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new billboard in Livingston Parish is getting people’s attention. It’s located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit. The billboard says, “Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”. It also has a...
brproud.com
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after BAC comes back over two times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 2, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police was on I-12 West when a vehicle was seen going 20 mph over the speed limit. The trooper followed the yellow 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass which allegedly changed lanes multiple times without using a turn signal.
wbrz.com
Baker woman found guilty of, sentenced for falsifying aid claims during pandemic
BATON ROUGE - A Baker woman was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for wire fraud and making false claims for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanda Hall, 44, was convicted in June 2022 of wire fraud and making false statements; additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Middle District of Louisiana found she made a false testimony during her trial, adding obstruction of justice to her charges.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputy demoted following DWI arrest
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office captain has been demoted to lieutenant and suspended for two weeks following an arrest Oct. 2 on a driving while intoxicated charge. Deputy T.J. Gaughf also will be removed as APSO's training director and will not be able to use any department vehicles until the judicial process is complete.
57 lbs. of marijuana confiscated after Lafayette Sheriff traffic stop
Randy Page, 41, was arrested Wednesday after being stopped by Duson Police Department during a traffic stop.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:. On September 19,...
pelicanpostonline.com
Free legal clinic at Donaldsonville Library (appointment only)
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements. These clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
WAFB.com
Luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Six individuals, including one from Prairieville, charged in federal drug trafficking investigation
A federal grand jury indictment led to the arrest of six individuals on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. According to a news release, the indictment accused the defendants of engaging in an extensive drug trafficking venture based out of East Baton Rouge Parish that distributed large quantities of cocaine and heroin.
