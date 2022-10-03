ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefield, NH

WCAX

Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

School van hits moose in Newbury, VT

NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
NEWBURY, VT
WMUR.com

Ninja warrior obstacle course opens in Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A ninja warrior obstacle course opened in Wolfeboro on Sunday, bringing a new challenge to the community. In 2020, fifth and sixth-grade students in the Crescent Lake Robotics Club came up with the idea after realizing that there weren't any "big kid" playgrounds in the community.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Seacoast Current

$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
MEREDITH, NH
WCAX

Newport man dies in motorcycle crash

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. Vermont State Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to the crash at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mills Road in the town of Newport. Police say Howard Collins, 81, was driving...
mynbc5.com

Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death

BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
94.9 HOM

The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair

When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
FRYEBURG, ME
Boston

New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
B98.5

Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer

Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
OXFORD, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail

A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairlee

FAIRLEE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairlee on Saturday. The crash took place north on US Route 5 at around 11:45 a.m. Police say that Douglas Bejarano, 60, of Windsor, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn, which resulted in a collision.
FAIRLEE, VT
sevendaysvt

Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages

After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...

