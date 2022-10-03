Read full article on original website
WCAX
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
mynbc5.com
School van hits moose in Newbury, VT
NEWBURY, Vt. — A driver sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a moose while driving a school van on Interstate 91 in Newbury, Vermont. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old David Baker of St. Johnsbury was driving an empty St. Johnsbury Academy transport van on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when he hit a moose near Mile Marker 108.
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
WMUR.com
Ninja warrior obstacle course opens in Wolfeboro
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A ninja warrior obstacle course opened in Wolfeboro on Sunday, bringing a new challenge to the community. In 2020, fifth and sixth-grade students in the Crescent Lake Robotics Club came up with the idea after realizing that there weren't any "big kid" playgrounds in the community.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
Zombies, Axe Throwing, Pumpkin Bowling, Carnival Games: New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Rules New England’s Fall Fun
It's safe to say that New England prides itself on fall festivals. Anything fall is our total domain, and we will always own it. That's why our festivals are so huge, attracting tens of thousands for just a single day event. That's crazy fun, for sure. One of the biggest...
WMUR.com
NH rail trail supporters upset with new plan diverting trail around Exit 4A
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When it's complete someday, the Granite State Rail Trail will be 120 miles long, winding from Salem through Concord and out to Lebanon. But with more than half the trail finished, some aren't happy with the current plans for one section of it. The trails through...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
WCAX
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. Vermont State Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to the crash at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mills Road in the town of Newport. Police say Howard Collins, 81, was driving...
WMUR.com
Popular New England agricultural fair underway without poultry barn attraction amid avian flu concerns
FRYEBURG, Maine — The largest agricultural fair in Maine is underway, but one attraction is missing. Maine animal health officials urged Fryeburg fair officials to shut down the poultry barn. The precaution is meant to stop avian flu from spreading. The state has never had a case of the...
mynbc5.com
Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death
BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair
When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
laconiadailysun.com
Man who threatened mass shooting to remain in jail
A Manchester man charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the University of New Hampshire will remain in custody in Belknap County jail, a judge has ruled. Christopher S. Stewart, 33, of Manchester, appeared in Belknap Superior Court for a probable cause hearing Wednesday on a felony-level charge of criminal threatening for allegedly texting the threat to a mental health counselor in Laconia. Stewart also faces a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairlee
FAIRLEE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairlee on Saturday. The crash took place north on US Route 5 at around 11:45 a.m. Police say that Douglas Bejarano, 60, of Windsor, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn, which resulted in a collision.
laconiadailysun.com
Speare Memorial Hospital first and only in NH to incorporate AI System for enhanced colonoscopy screenings
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital. Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs...
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
