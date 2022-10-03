ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

City
High Point, NC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

Horry County police searching for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this year. The Horry County Police Department said 48-year-old Ethel McDowell was last seen at the IGA near Loris sometime in July. McDowell is described as being 5′6″ and around...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC

