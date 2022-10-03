Hurricane Ian didn’t just hit cities and towns — it hit farms, and it hit them hard. One such farm is Dakin Dairy, a cornerstone business in Manatee County, Florida. The farm lost 250 head of their 2,500 cow milking operation to drowning or injury by flying debris. But, just like the ag community has done in the past, neighbors and others are stepping up to help the Dakins and others in the community in need as well.

