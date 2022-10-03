Read full article on original website
The Dakin family has been in the dairy business for decades and has seen many ups and down, but the devastation produced by Hurricane Ian was unlike anything they've experienced before.
Hurricane Ian didn’t just hit cities and towns — it hit farms, and it hit them hard. One such farm is Dakin Dairy, a cornerstone business in Manatee County, Florida. The farm lost 250 head of their 2,500 cow milking operation to drowning or injury by flying debris. But, just like the ag community has done in the past, neighbors and others are stepping up to help the Dakins and others in the community in need as well.
Dakin Dairy Farm got slammed by Hurricane Ian but now they're working to recover and despite their significant losses, they’re giving back to others in need.
(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian’s affect on the farming business has been significant, damaging crops, livestock and leaving farmers hoping to salvage what they will. The proprietor of 1 farm close to Sarasota says greater than 250 cows had been misplaced, with their workers believing the quantity will go up, given all of their 18 buildings had been affected by the storm.
Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
