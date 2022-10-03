ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

250 head of cattle killed at Florida dairy in Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian didn’t just hit cities and towns — it hit farms, and it hit them hard. One such farm is Dakin Dairy, a cornerstone business in Manatee County, Florida. The farm lost 250 head of their 2,500 cow milking operation to drowning or injury by flying debris. But, just like the ag community has done in the past, neighbors and others are stepping up to help the Dakins and others in the community in need as well.
Florida farmers report significant damage from Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian’s affect on the farming business has been significant, damaging crops, livestock and leaving farmers hoping to salvage what they will. The proprietor of 1 farm close to Sarasota says greater than 250 cows had been misplaced, with their workers believing the quantity will go up, given all of their 18 buildings had been affected by the storm.
Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian

Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
United Way makes urgent plea for donations in aftermath of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida

Jeannine Joy, the president and CEO of United Way for Lee, Hendry and Glades counties, says when Hurricane Ian made landfall, some volunteer call-takers were on the phone with residents as they took their last breaths. In the aftermath of the Category 4 storm's devastation in southwest Florida, the non-profit is making an urgent call for donations to help those who need it most.
Agape plane helps fly donations to SWFL

For more than four decades, Venice-based Agape Flights has brought aid and supplies to missionaries in remote areas of Haiti. But after Hurricane Ian hit, they turned their focus to Florida, using their aircraft to fly supplies where they're needed most.
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror

Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
